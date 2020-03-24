AUD/USD: On the bids above 0.5900 as trade sentiment improves

- AUD/USD registers a three-day winning streak.
- Broad US dollar weakness, the upbeat sentiment at home favors the Aussie pair.
- The US activity numbers, coronavirus news and the COVID-19 package will be in the spotlight.
AUD/USD extends the previous day’s recovery gains to 0.5930, up 1.50%, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from the broad US dollar weakness as well as upbeat sentiment at home.
Not only the early-Asian release of Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for March, which crossed 50.00 forecasts with 50.1, Westpac’s upward revision to the Aussie economy also pleases the buyers.
Increasing the bulls’ strength could be the broad US dollar weakness amid calls of further delays into the much-awaited COVID-19 Bill after the Senate failed to agree over it in the second attempt. While US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were the recent policymakers to suggest that the deal will be signed soon, the CNBC ran out the news that turns down odds of the tonight’s voting on the aid package.
Even so, the risk tone remains light amid expectations that the global combat against the coronavirus (COVID-19) will soon roll out positive results. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields rise 13 basis points (bps) to 0.78% whereas stocks in Japan and Australia mark gains.
It should also be noted that the RBA’s daily liquidity injection grew from Australia dollar 3.67 billion on Monday to 6.88 billion today.
Looking forward, the news concerning the US package as well as the US PMI will be in the focus while any updates concerning the cure could boost the recent risk-on.
Technical Analysis
Only if the pair defies the higher low formation, by slipping below 0.5700, the sellers can sneak in otherwise 10-day SMA near 0.6010 is likely upcoming stop for the Aussie buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5927
|Today Daily Change
|88 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.51%
|Today daily open
|0.5839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6326
|Daily SMA50
|0.6582
|Daily SMA100
|0.6725
|Daily SMA200
|0.6788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.57
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6307
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5509
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
