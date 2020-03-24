AUD/USD: On the bids above 0.5900 as trade sentiment improves

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD registers a three-day winning streak.
  • Broad US dollar weakness, the upbeat sentiment at home favors the Aussie pair.
  • The US activity numbers, coronavirus news and the COVID-19 package will be in the spotlight.

AUD/USD extends the previous day’s recovery gains to 0.5930, up 1.50%, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently benefited from the broad US dollar weakness as well as upbeat sentiment at home.

Not only the early-Asian release of Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for March, which crossed 50.00 forecasts with 50.1, Westpac’s upward revision to the Aussie economy also pleases the buyers.

Increasing the bulls’ strength could be the broad US dollar weakness amid calls of further delays into the much-awaited COVID-19 Bill after the Senate failed to agree over it in the second attempt. While US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were the recent policymakers to suggest that the deal will be signed soon, the CNBC ran out the news that turns down odds of the tonight’s voting on the aid package.

Even so, the risk tone remains light amid expectations that the global combat against the coronavirus (COVID-19) will soon roll out positive results. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields rise 13 basis points (bps) to 0.78% whereas stocks in Japan and Australia mark gains.

It should also be noted that the RBA’s daily liquidity injection grew from Australia dollar 3.67 billion on Monday to 6.88 billion today.

Looking forward, the news concerning the US package as well as the US PMI will be in the focus while any updates concerning the cure could boost the recent risk-on.

Technical Analysis

Only if the pair defies the higher low formation, by slipping below 0.5700, the sellers can sneak in otherwise 10-day SMA near 0.6010 is likely upcoming stop for the Aussie buyers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5927
Today Daily Change 88 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.51%
Today daily open 0.5839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6326
Daily SMA50 0.6582
Daily SMA100 0.6725
Daily SMA200 0.6788
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5846
Previous Daily Low 0.57
Previous Weekly High 0.6307
Previous Weekly Low 0.5509
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5756
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5744
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.565
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5599
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.589
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5941
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6036

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900 amid broad USD sell-off

AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900 amid broad USD sell-off

AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900, benefiting from firmer gold prices and broad USD weakness following Fed's unlimited QE announcement and amid prospects of a US Congress coronavirus relief deal, which seems very close. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Heavy, below 110.50 amid broad USD weakness

USD/JPY: Heavy, below 110.50 amid broad USD weakness

USD/JPY remains heavy and drops towards 110.00 as prospects of the US COVID-19 bill seem to calm the nerves and weigh on the US dollar, which is already hurt by the Fed's aggressive bond-buying program announced on Monday. 

USD/JPY News

Markit PMI March Preview: How bad is bad?

Markit PMI March Preview: How bad is bad?

Manufacturing PMI is predicted to drop to 43 in March from 50.7 in Feb. Services is projected to fall to 42 from 49.4. The composite PMI was 49.6 in Feb and 53.3 in Jan. It is the first important data expected to show Coronavirus impact.

Read more

Gold rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump

Gold rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump

Gold is extending Monday's price rally in Asia and flashing green for the third straight day as Federal Reserve's open-ended asset purchase program lifted inflation expectations on Monday and is currently weighing over the US dollar.

Gold News

WTI: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70

WTI: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70

While taking rounds to $25.00, WTI manages to extend recovery gains beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 fall as well as 50 and 100-HMAs during Tuesday’s Asian session. As a result, the black gold now signals readiness to challenge short-term falling trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near $26.70.

Oil News

