AUD/USD on the back-foot below 0.6900 mark amid escalating US-China tensions

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD edged lower on Thursday amid concerns over worsening US-China relations.
  • Better-than-expected aussie macro data failed to impress bulls or provide any impetus.
  • Thursday’s ECB decision might influence the USD dynamic ahead of the US jobless claims.

The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the 0.6900 mark.

Concerns about a further escalation in the US-China tensions kept a lid on the recent optimism over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This, in turn, drove some heaven flows towards the US dollar and exerted some pressure on the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

Relations between the world's two largest economies soured further after the US suspended passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States effective from June 16. The move was in retaliation to China's decision to bar American carriers from re-entering China.

Meanwhile, bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by Thursday's better-than-expected release of trade balance and monthly retail sales figures from Australia. The AUD/USD pair retreated further from five-month tops set in the previous session, though lacked any strong follow-through.

Investors now await fresh catalyst before positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, the latest monetary policy update by the European Central Bank will have its impact on the greenback demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.

Apart from this, the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6899
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 0.6921
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6591
Daily SMA50 0.6417
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6983
Previous Daily Low 0.6856
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6856
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6728
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6984
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7048
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7112

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision

EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus

Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus

The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.

Read more

Gold: Bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful

Gold: Bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful

Gold prices recover from immediate support line, 50-day SMA. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful. Risk reset, cautious mood ahead of the ECB also favors the buyers.

Gold News

WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00

WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00

WTI extends pullback from $38.30, stays above 100-day SMA. EIA crude inventories, news concerning BP’s exit from Gulf of Mexico fail to support energy buyers. US dollar recovery, market’s risk reset weigh on the black gold’s prices.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures