1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (29 Oct, spot at 0.6585) we indicated that ‘there is potential for AUD to continue to decline to 0.6560, possibly 0.6520.’ We did not quite expect AUD to reach 0.6560 as quickly, as it dropped to a low of 0.6545 during NY trading. Although the weakness has not stabilised, given that the current decline is entering its second month, the potential for further sustained weakness may be limited. The next level to monitor is 0.6520. On the upside, a breach of 0.6620 (‘strong resistance’ was at 0.6640 yesterday) would mean that the weakness has stabilised.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After AUD fell sharply on Monday, we highlighted yesterday (Tuesday) that ‘While oversold, the decline could extend to 0.6560 before stabilisation can be expected.’ Our view of AUD declining was not wrong, even though it fell more than expected to 0.6545. Conditions remain oversold, this, combined with tentative signs of slowing momentum, suggests that instead of continuing to weaken, AUD is more likely to trade in a 0.6545/0.6585 range.”

Oversold conditions and slowing momentum suggest Australian Dollar (AUD) is likely to trade in a range of 0.6545/0.6585. In the longer run, the potential for further sustained decline may be limited; the next level to monitor is 0.6520, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.