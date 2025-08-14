AUD/USD: Might test the 0.6570 level before the risk of a pullback increases – UOB Group

Conditions are approaching overbought, but Australian Dollar (AUD) could test the 0.6570 level before the risk of a pullback increases. In the longer run, there has been a tentative buildup in momentum; AUD could rise to 0.6575, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
A tentative buildup in momentum
24-HOUR VIEW: "Following the rise in AUD that reached 0.6541 two days ago, we indicated yesterday that 'while there has been no significant increase in upward momentum, AUD could rise further.' However, we were of the view that 'any advance is unlikely to reach the major resistance at 0.6555.' AUD then rose more than expected, reaching a high of 0.6563. While conditions are approaching overbought, AUD could test 0.6570 before the risk of a pullback increases. We do not expect 0.6600 to come into view today. On the downside, support levels are at 0.6535 and 0.6520."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our most recent narrative was from Monday (11 Aug, spot at 0.6520), in which we indicated that 'while we continue to expect range trading, a narrower range of 0.6470/0.6555 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.' Yesterday (Wednesday), AUD rose above 0.6555, closing at 0.6545. There has been a tentative buildup in momentum, and AUD could rise to 0.6575, as long as the ‘strong support’ level, currently at 0.6500 holds. Looking ahead, if AUD were to break above 0.6570, the next level to watch is 0.6600."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum and BNB near all-time highs as Bitcoin hits record peak
Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, are edging closer to their all-time highs, supported by strong corporate demand and a robust technical outlook. Technical analysis suggests potential upside targets near $5,000 for ETH and $900 for BNB.
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 as focus shifts to US PPI data
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure below 1.1700 in Thursday's European session. The pair weakens as the US Dollar stalls its decline ahead of the US PPI inflation data. The second estimate of the Q2 Eurozone GDP fails to deter Euro sellers.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.3600 after UK data
GBP/USD is fading an uptick to near 1.3600 in European trading on Thursday. The upbeat UK Q2 GDP data briefly lifted the Pound Sterling, but a sharp decline in the quarterly Total Business Investment data dragged it lower. However, the pair's downside appears capped by sustained US Dollar weakness. US PPI data eyed.
Gold drifts lower as USD rebounds from two-week low ahead of US PPI
Gold attracts some intraday selling near the $3,375 area and drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session, snapping a two-day winning streak. The risk sentiment remains well supported by the recent optimism over an extension of the US-China trade truce for another three months and the US-Russia summit on Friday aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.