TRENDING:
ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD may drift lower and test 0.6670 – UOB Group

AUD/USD may drift lower and test 0.6670 – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Australian Dollar (AUD) may drift lower and test 0.6670; a break of this level is not ruled out, but any further decline is unlikely to reach 0.6640. In the longer run, AUD is likely to range-trade for now, most likely between 0.6640 and 0.6730, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Any further decline is unlikely to reach 0.6640

24-HOUR VIEW: "AUD rose to a high of 0.6707 last Friday and then pulled back quickly to close modestly higher at 0.6692, up by 0.27%. The slight increase in downward momentum suggests AUD could drift lower and test 0.6670. While a break below this level is not ruled out, based on the current momentum, any further decline is unlikely to reach the major support at 0.6640. Resistance is at 0.6695, followed by 0.6710."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Although AUD soared late last month to a 14-month high of 0.6727, it has since struggled to build on those gains. Upward momentum has eased, and this, combined with overbought conditions suggests AUD is likely to range-trade for now, most likely between 0.6640 and 0.6730."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD remains under moderate selling pressure and trades below 1.1700 on Monday. The pair stays on the back foot as the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Investors await US Manufacturing PMI data.

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3450 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3450 ahead of US data

GBP/USD stages a rebound and trades above 1.3450 following a decline toward 1.3400 earlier in the day. Markets remain wary and prefer safety in the US Dollar due the US-Venezuela geopolitical escalation, limiting the pair's upside. Investors now await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI report for December.

Gold clings to strong daily gains above $4,400

Gold clings to strong daily gains above $4,400

Gold started the week on a bullish note and climbed above $4,400 before going into a consolidation phase in the second half of the day on Monday. Heightened geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD hold its ground after the US launched land strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of its President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the December Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index on Monday. The index is a trusted measure of the health of the United States manufacturing sector, closely followed by market players.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers