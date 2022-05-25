AUD/USD marches towards 0.7120 as DXY eases, the spotlight is on FOMC minutes

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed some offers after failing to surpass the round-level resistance of 102.00. The DXY has continued its vulnerable performance as investors are underpinning the positive market sentiment. In today’s session, the focus will remain on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which will dictate the decision-making behind featuring the 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike decision.

Going forward, the Australian Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the Retail Sales this week. Investors should brace for some pressure on the economic data as it is expected to tumble to 0.9% against the prior print of 1.6%.

The aussie dollar has regained strength after Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Economic) Luci Ellis bolstered the expectations of more rate hike announcements by the RBA in its upcoming monetary policy . Mounting price pressures are compelling for a rate hike announcement itself in June. He also added that the tightening policy will reduce the imbalance in the demand-supply mechanism. The housing market is at its capacity however global supply chain disruptions and advancing material costs are delaying the project completions and dampening profit margins.

The AUD/USD pair is advancing firmly to re-test its weekly high at 0.7127 as risk-on impulse rebounds and safe-haven assets are losing their traction again. The pair has recovered its entire intraday losses and is expected to display more gains in today’s session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.