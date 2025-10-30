TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD: Likely to trade between 0.6550 and 0.6605 – UOB Group

AUD/USD: Likely to trade between 0.6550 and 0.6605 – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The current price movements are likely part of a range-trading phase between 0.6550 and 0.6605. In the longer run, the price action continues to suggest AUD strength; the next level to watch is 0.6630, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Price action continues to suggest AUD strength

24-HOUR VIEW: "While we indicated yesterday that AUD 'could continue to strengthen,' we were of the view that it 'is unlikely to be able to break above 0.6630.' We noted that 'there is a minor resistance at 0.6615.' We were not wrong, as AUD rose to a high of 0.6616. However, we did not expect AUD to drop sharply from the high, reaching a low of 0.6559. Upward momentum has eased with the decline, and the current price movements are likely part of a range-trading phase between 0.6550 and 0.6605."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned positive on AUD two days ago (28 Oct, spot at 0.6555). Yesterday (29 Oct, spot at 0.6595), we stated that 'the price action continues to suggest AUD strength.' We pointed out that 'the next level to watch is 0.6630.' We will maintain our view as long as 0.6535 (no in change in ‘strong support’ level) is not breached."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD stays in the red above 1.1600 in European trading on Thursday. The pair stays supported amid broad US Dollar weakness, while paying little heed to the German and Eurozone Q3 GDP figures ahead of the ECB policy announcements. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD holds the previous day's late rebound above 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair gains positive traction amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. 

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold sticks to its intraday bullish bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and moves away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday amid concerns about economic risks.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers