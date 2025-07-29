1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have held a positive AUD view since the middle of last week. After AUD reached our prior technical objective at 0.6625 and pulled back, we highlighted last Friday (25 Jul, spot at 0.6590) that 'while short-term momentum has eased slightly, AUD may still move to 0.6645, but the odds are not high.' We also indicated that 'a break of 0.6545 (‘strong support’ level) would mean that 0.6645 is out of reach.' AUD then fell sharply to a low of 0.6513, closing at 0.6521, down by 0.67%. Not only has upward momentum dissipated, but there are also early signs of building downward momentum. From here, AUD is likely to edge lower, potentially reaching 0.6480. To maintain the build-up in momentum, AUD must hold below 0.6585."

24-HOUR VIEW: "We expected AUD to 'consolidate in a range of 0.6555/0.6595' yesterday. Our view of consolidation was incorrect, as AUD plummeted to a low of 0.6513. Despite the decline, AUD has not gained much momentum. However, there is room for AUD to test 0.6500. Based on the current momentum, a sustained decline below this level is unlikely. The next support at 0.6480 is also unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 0.6545; a break back above 0.6560 would indicate that the decline in AUD is starting to stabilise."

There is room for Australian Dollar (AUD) to test 0.6500 against US Dollar (USD); a sustained decline below this level is unlikely. In the longer run, upward momentum has dissipated, signs of building downward momentum; AUD is likely to edge lower, potentially reaching 0.6480, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.