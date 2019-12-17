AUD/USD keeps losses after RBA minutes

  • AUD/USD extended losses to hit a session low of 0.6868 after the RBA minutes. 
  • Policymakers called rate cuts net positive for the economy and kept the doors open for more stimulus. 

AUD/USD continues to trade in the red after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December meeting minutes showed the board agreed to reassess economic conditions at the February meeting. 

The board said the current wage growth is not fast enough to reach inflation, consumption goals and took note of the gloomy mood among consumers. 

The policymakers judged that stimulus from rate cuts outweighed any negative impact on confidence and stood ready to deliver further stimulus if required. 

The central bank kept rates steady at 0.75% in December, having delivered three 25 basis point rate cuts earlier this year. Markets fear the RBA would hit the zero lower bound in 2020 and may have to do unconventional policies like quantitate easing (government bond purchases). 

The AUD/USD pair, which was already trading in the red at 0.6876, extended losses to hit a session low of 0.6868 after the RBA minutes. After all, the minutes were slightly dovish with the officials calling rate cuts as net positive for the economy and leaving the doors open for more stimulus. 

As a result, AUD/USD could continue to bleed during the day ahead. The bearish pressures around the AUD will likely strengthen if the equities turn risk-averse. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting a 0.14% loss.

It's worth noting that the pair failed to eke out gains on Monday despite the upbeat China data and Sino-US trade optimism – a sign of bull exhaustion. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6876
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.6886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6823
Daily SMA50 0.6828
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6909
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6899
Previous Daily Low 0.6867
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6901
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6933

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps losses after RBA minutes

AUD/USD keeps losses after RBA minutes

AUD/USD continues to trade in the red after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December meeting minutes showed the board agreed to reassess economic conditions at the February meeting. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY looks for direction around 109.60 amid doubts over US-China trade/Brexit

USD/JPY looks for direction around 109.60 amid doubts over US-China trade/Brexit

USD/JPY trades around 109.60 at Tuesday’s Tokyo opening. That said, the pair recently struggles to extend the previous recovery as markets doubt the latest optimism surrounding the phase-one, Brexit concerns.

USD/JPY News

UK Employment Preview: Watch for jobs’ creation ahead of BOE

UK Employment Preview: Watch for jobs’ creation ahead of BOE

The UK will offer an update on the employment sector´s situation this Tuesday at 9:30 GMT. The market is expecting that the number of people unemployed in the UK in November results at 20.2K, below the previous 33K.

Read more

XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance

XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance

The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 

Gold News

GBP/USD drops to sub-1.3300 area amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD drops to sub-1.3300 area amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD nosedives more than 60 pips to 1.3265, currently around 1.3280, amid initial trading hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair might have come under pressure amid fresh fears of hard Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures