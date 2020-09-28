AUD/USD jumps 0.40%, looks to snap six-day losing trend

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD ticks higher as Westpac pushes out the RBA rate cut forecast. 
  • The US stock index futures rise, lending support to the AUD.

The Aussie dollar bears are taking a breather on Monday, allowing a bounce in AUD/USD, with an influential economist pushing out his rate cut forecast to November from October. 

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.7050, representing a 0.40% gain on the day. The pair fell by nearly 0.30% on Friday to 0.7006 – its sixth straight consecutive decline. 

RBA to cut rates in November

Westpac, one of the big four Australian banks, expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut the overnight cash rate (benchmark interest rate) to a new record low of 0.1% from the current 0.25% in November. 

Until last week, Westpac's economist Bill Evans was confident that the rate cut would happen at the Oct. 6 meeting. 

The central bank is also expected to reduce the three-year bond yield target to 0.1% from 0.25%, the Term Funding Facility rate to 0.1% and the RBA rate on Exchange Settlement balances to 0.01%.

Apart from Westpac's decision to push out the rate cut forecast, the 0.30 gain in the S&P 500 futures could be drawing bids for the AUD. 

Significant gains, however, may remain elusive, courtesy of the resurgence of coronavirus in Europe and caution ahead of the first debate between the US President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden on Tuesday. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7050
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.703
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.725
Daily SMA50 0.7203
Daily SMA100 0.7007
Daily SMA200 0.6774
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7087
Previous Daily Low 0.7004
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7036
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7055
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6912
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7077
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7123
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7159

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

