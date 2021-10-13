AUD/USD inches back closer to multi-week tops ahead of US CPI/FOMC minutes

- A modest USD pullback assisted AUD/USD to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday.
- Traders now eye the US CPI report and FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
- A sustained move beyond multi-week tops is needed to confirm a fresh bullish break.
The intraday USD selling picked up pace in the last hour and pushed the AUD/USD pair to fresh daily tops, around the 0.7360 region.
The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking from one-year tops amid the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, assisted the AUD/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7330 region on Wednesday and inch back closer to four-week tops touched in the previous day.
The US bond yields have been rallying since late September when the Fed signalled that it would begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021. Adding to this, the markets have been speculating an interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries over a faster than expected rise in inflation.
However, some repositioning trade ahead of Wednesday's release of the US consumer inflation figures led to a modest pullback in the US bond yields. This, along with the FOMC minutes, will be looked upon to gauge the Fed's view on normalizing monetary policy and influence the USD in the near term.
In the meantime, a generally positive risk tone was seen as another factor that extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. That said, a combination of factors might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair and keep a lid on any meaningful positive move.
Worries that a widespread rally in commodity prices will stoke inflation and signs of a global economic slowdown have been fueling concerns about the return of stagflation. Apart from this, uncertainty over a spillover from China Evergrand's debt crisis should cap any optimistic move in the markets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing highs, around the 0.7370-75 region, before placing fresh bullish bets. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 0.7400 mark and accelerate the momentum towards the 0.7415-20 static resistance zone.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7355
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.7351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7277
|Daily SMA50
|0.7306
|Daily SMA100
|0.7423
|Daily SMA200
|0.7576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7385
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7332
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7226
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7352
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7365
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7273
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7409
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7434
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
