AUD/USD hovers near 0.7220 amid a rebound in US Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • AUD/USD remains subdued on Tuesday in the early European trading hours.
  • The Australian dollar losses as an upsurge in the coronavirus delta variant continue.
  • An uptick in US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar.

AUD/USD manages to trade higher on Tuesday morning. The pair extends the overnight session’s gain, although faces some pressure at the upper level.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7218, up 0.13% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals rebounds from the lower levels amid higher US benchmark Treasury yields. 

The greenback broadly remained higher following reports that the FDA has granted full permission of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.

On the other hand, Aussie lost ground as investors assessed the impact of another fresh 750+ cases for Sydney and New South Wales.

In the latest development, Pfizer vaccine would be available for people in Victoria aged 16-39 from Wednesday.

The data released on Monday stated the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI and the Commonwealth Manufacturing PMI declined to 43.3 and 51.7, respectively, in August. 

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,437.50, up 0.01% for the day.

As for now, traders await the US Existing Home Sales data to trade fresh trading impetus.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7217
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7322
Daily SMA50 0.742
Daily SMA100 0.7578
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7219
Previous Daily Low 0.7119
Previous Weekly High 0.7373
Previous Weekly Low 0.7106
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7083
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7246
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7282
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7346

 


 
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s

GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s

GBP/USD is trading near 1.3720 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day. The pound has been regarded as a risk currency due to its twin deficits which leave it vulnerable to bouts of risk-off and vice versa at times of risk-on. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month

Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month

Bitcoin is surfing on a favorable tailwind in the markets with risk at the beginning of this week adding fuel to its rally. Buyers are in control, and a trend line is still very much in play as support. $51,155 acts as resistance. Once beyond, Bitcoin could be on a tear.

Read more

Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?

Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?

Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures