AUD/USD hovers near 0.7220 amid a rebound in US Treasury yields

AUD/USD remains subdued on Tuesday in the early European trading hours.

The Australian dollar losses as an upsurge in the coronavirus delta variant continue.

An uptick in US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar.

AUD/USD manages to trade higher on Tuesday morning. The pair extends the overnight session’s gain, although faces some pressure at the upper level.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7218, up 0.13% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals rebounds from the lower levels amid higher US benchmark Treasury yields.

The greenback broadly remained higher following reports that the FDA has granted full permission of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.

On the other hand, Aussie lost ground as investors assessed the impact of another fresh 750+ cases for Sydney and New South Wales.

In the latest development, Pfizer vaccine would be available for people in Victoria aged 16-39 from Wednesday.

The data released on Monday stated the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI and the Commonwealth Manufacturing PMI declined to 43.3 and 51.7, respectively, in August.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,437.50, up 0.01% for the day.

As for now, traders await the US Existing Home Sales data to trade fresh trading impetus.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7217 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.10 Today daily open 0.721 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7322 Daily SMA50 0.742 Daily SMA100 0.7578 Daily SMA200 0.7609 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7219 Previous Daily Low 0.7119 Previous Weekly High 0.7373 Previous Weekly Low 0.7106 Previous Monthly High 0.7599 Previous Monthly Low 0.7288 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7181 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7146 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7083 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7046 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7246 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7282 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7346





