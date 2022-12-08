- AUD/USD is oscillating below 0.6800, more upside seems favored amid the risk appetite theme.
- The commentary from Janet Yellen that the US could avoid recession has supported bond yields.
- Lower inflation print could force PBOC to call for more policy easing ahead.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves below the critical hurdle of 0.6800 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The Australian Dollar stretched its recovery firmly on Thursday after surpassing the critical resistance of 0.6740 as the risk-on impulse regained its glory.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is oscillating below the 105.00 support as investors shrugged off United States recession-inspired uncertainty that led to a decline in safe-haven’s appeal. A decent recovery in S&P500 on Thursday after a three-day weakness spell showed investors have discounted further interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The 10-year US bond yields have accelerated to near 3.49% after a sell-off as commentary from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen trimmed recession risks. Yellen said the US can avoid recession, given that there is no wage-price spiral and supply chain bottlenecks are starting to ease, as reported by Reuters.
Going forward, investors are shifting their focus toward the United States CPI data, which will release on Tuesday. As per the consensus, the headline CPI is expected to remain steady at 7.7% while the core CPI that excludes food and oil prices could inch higher to 6.4% from the prior release of 6.3%. Recent jump in labor additions and upbeat demand in the service sector justify higher consensus for core inflation figure.
On the Australian front, the release of the China CPI will be keenly watched. As per the projections from economists at TD Securities, the annual inflation data could decline to 1.5% from the former release of 2.1%. This may force the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to adopt an extreme dovish stance on interest rates. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and the injection of liquidity into the Chinese economy will also support the Australian Dollar.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.677
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|0.6727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6712
|Daily SMA50
|0.6513
|Daily SMA100
|0.6683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6742
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6669
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6845
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.664
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
