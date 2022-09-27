- AUD/USD oscillates around 0.6440s, ahead of 2022 lows reached around 0.6436.
- Fed’s Evans: Expects the Federal funds rate (FFR) to be around 4.50-4.75%.
- Fed’s Bullard: Recession risks had risen but attributed to external shocks; expects the FFR to be at 4.50% by the end of 2022.
The AUD/USD is extending its losses during the day, down by 0.17%, bouncing off the YTD lows of 0.6436, reached on Monday, as markets calmed. Risk-aversion triggered by a bold move of the new UK government spurred a global bond sell-off, alongside broad GBP weakness, consequently bolstering the greenback, a headwind for risk-sensitive currencies. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6442, below its opening price.
AUD/USD drops by a minimal margin amidst a risk-on sentiment
As the North American session progresses, US equities are trading in the green. Fed officials led by Chicago’s Fed President Charles Evans and the St. Louis Fed James Bullard crossed newswires on Tuesday.
Charles Evans said that the Fed needs to hike rates to the 4.50-4.75% range, more aggressive than he previously thought, further cementing the central bank’s commitment to curb inflation. He did not see a “recession-like” scenario and echoed Boston’s Collins comments that the unemployment rate should rise to ease inflationary pressures.
Of late, the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that they have “a serious problem of inflation in the US,” while adding that risks of a recession had risen, but said that it could be caused by external factors, like Europe and China, pulling the world into a slowdown. He added that raising rates to around 4.5% by the year’s end would slow the economy and quell inflation.
Data-wise, the US economic calendar featured Durable Good Orders for August, which dropped 0.2% MoM, less than the estimated 0.3% contraction. Later, the CB Consumer Confidence jumped in September for the second consecutive month, up at 108 vs. estimates of 104.6.
Lyn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, said, “Consumer confidence improved in September for the second consecutive month, supported in particular by jobs, wages, and declining gas prices.” Franco added, “Meanwhile, purchasing intentions were mixed, with intentions to buy automobiles and big-ticket appliances up, while home purchasing intentions fell.”
At the same time, the US Census Bureau reported that New Home Sales for August unexpectedly rose by 0.685M, higher than estimates of 0.5M. Sources cited by Bloomberg said, “The housing market has felt the biggest impact from higher borrowing costs; so, although I’ll gladly welcome an increase in sales, we know that the bigger picture shows slowing activity.”
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6442
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6733
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6922
|Daily SMA200
|0.7091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6438
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6748
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6316
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6516
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
