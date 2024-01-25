- AUD/USD marginally dips amid contrasting US reports and steady Australian data.
- US shows mixed economic signs: Strong GDP growth, stagnant Durable Goods Orders, rising unemployment claims.
- Investors weigh Fed rate cut odds against US economic trends, focusing on core PCE Index, Pending Home Sales.
The AUD/USD is virtually unchanged during the North American session, although the US economy grew at a faster pace than expected. Nevertheless, other data suggest the labor market is cooling while demand for durable goods is taking its toll. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6574, down 0.05%, just below the 200-day moving average (DMA).
Aussie Dollar at the brisk of sliding below key support, traders eye US PCE
The US economy last quarter of 2023 grew by 3.3% QoQ, below Q3’s 4.9% and exceeded forecasts of 2%, revealed the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). At the same time, the US Department of Commerce revealed that Durable Goods Orders came flat at 0%, down from 5.5% increase in November, overshadowing a goodish US GDP report. Meanwhile, labor market data revealed by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that unemployment claims for the week ending January 20, jumped from 189K to 214K, above estimates of 200K.
Given the backdrop, the Greenback (USD) gained some traction lately. Following the data slipped towards Thursday’s daily low of 103.12 via the US Dollar Index (DXY), though it climbed to current levels at 103.58, up 0.32%.
Despite that, investors are still expecting the Federal Reserve will cut rates by more than 140 basis points to 4.04% by the end of the year. Nevertheless, for the Fed’s March meeting, traders trimmed the odds from 53.6% a week ago to 46.2%.
The lack of economic data to be released in the Aussie calendar lets traders adrift to the dynamics surrounding the buck. On the US front, the docket will feature the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, along with Pending Home Sales for December.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is directionless, at around the 200-DMA, waiting for a solid catalyst that could either resume the downtrend or trigger a rally. On the bearish side, the first support is the January 18 low of 0.6525, followed by the 0.6500 figure. A further downside is seen at the November 10 low of 0.6338. Conversely, if buyers lift prices above 0.6600, that could exacerbate an advance to the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6650, followed by 0.6700.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6577
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6676
|Daily SMA50
|0.6656
|Daily SMA100
|0.6524
|Daily SMA200
|0.6579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6621
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6525
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
