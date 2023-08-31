- AUD/USD trades flat after falling to a daily low of 0.6461.
- US PCE inflation meets expectations at 3.3% YoY, while Initial Jobless Claims come below estimates, providing a brief boost to the Greenback.
- China’s mixed PMI data and Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic’s comments complicate the currency pair’s outlook.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) trims some of its losses against the US Dollar (USD) after falling to a daily low of 0.6461 ahead of the London fix, while the Greenback gives back some of its earlier gains. Traders booking profits ahead of market-moving data from the United States (US) is the main reason behind the recent US Dollar weakness. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6474, flat in the day.
Aussie Dollar stages a comeback from daily lows, as traders book profits before August’s NFP
The financial markets remain quiet so far, past the mid-New York session. The economic agenda in the US spurred some volatility in the early trading session, courtesy of the latest inflation report. The Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), was 3.3% YoY, as expected above June’s 3%. Regarding core PCE, sought by Fed officials, as its focal point is stickier than what policymakers were projecting, it stands at 4.s% YoY as foreseen but above the previous month’s 4.1%.
That data and the latest unemployment claims for the week ending August 26, coming below estimates of 235K, at 229K, sponsored a leg-up in the US Dollar. Initial Jobless Claims were the first positive news in the labor market during the week, as job openings plummeted, while private hiring disappointed analysts.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, rises by 0.41%, at 103.606. US Treasury bond yields dropped
An upbeat market sentiment cushioned the AUD/USD as China revealed that Manufacturing PMIs improved but remained in contractionary territory. The non-manufacturing PMI deteriorateds from 51.5 to 51.0, below estimates of 51.1.
On the central bank front, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said the policy was appropriately restrictive to bring inflation towards the US central bank’s 2% target over a “reasonable” period.
In the week ahead, the Australian economic docket will feature S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August. On the US front, the economic agenda is set to be busy, highlighted by the release of Nonfarm Payrolls and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, both of which are figures for August.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the AUD/USD remains neutral to downward bias, as it remains below the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs). Nevertheless, recent price action suggests the current leg-up could be viewed as a correction that pierced the 61.8% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement at 0.6520. That, alongside back-to-back spinning tops candlesticks, could pave the way for further losses, with traders eyeing the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.6364
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6477
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6474
|Daily SMA50
|0.6616
|Daily SMA100
|0.6649
|Daily SMA200
|0.6724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6449
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6477
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6369
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
