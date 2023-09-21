AUD/USD hovers above 0.6400 psychological level, focus on US, Australia PMIs

- AUD/USD holds ground above 0.6400 post losses after Fed day.
- Investors await S&P Global PMIs from both nations, seeking valuable insights into the health of both economies.
- Market speculation on RBA to end the rate-hike cycle exerts pressure on the Aussie pair.
AUD/USD extends the losses on the second day, trading sideways around 0.6410 during the European session on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish stance on interest rates trajectory exerts pressure on the pair.
However, Investors’ attention has been shifted towards the upcoming economic data from the United States (US) and Australia. These data include the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, and the change in Existing Home Sales due for Thursday.
On Friday, preliminary S&P Global PMIs from both countries will be eyed. These reports can provide valuable insights into the health of both economies, which are all important factors influencing trading strategies regarding the AUD/USD pair.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is affected by China's cautious approach to implementing additional stimulus measures during periods of economic uncertainty. China is a significant trading partner of Australia, and its economic conditions can have a substantial impact on the Australian economy and, by extension, the value of the AUD against the Greenback.
Additionally, market speculations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may have concluded its cycle of interest rate hikes, which contributes support to the prevailing bearish sentiment surrounding the Aussie pair.
The Federal Reserve chose to maintain the current benchmark policy rates at 5.5% during the meeting held on Wednesday. Furthermore, market participants expect that the central bank will pursue an additional rate hike in 2023, following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) projection of slightly higher inflation compared to its previous forecasts.
Consequently, Federal Reserve officials unexpectedly adjusted their projected interest rates for 2024, increasing them from 4.6% to 5.1%. This adjustment played a significant role in bolstering the strength of the buck.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback's performance against six other major currencies, has extended its gains and is trading at a six-month high of around 105.50.
Moreover, the surge in US Treasury yields has contributed to the US Dollar's strength. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note stands at 4.41% by the press time, marking the highest level since 2007.
During a press conference held immediately after the rate decision on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's commitment to achieving its long-term inflation target of 2%. Powell also suggested that the central bank is likely approaching the peak of its interest rate hike cycle, but he emphasized that future policy decisions would continue to rely on data-driven analysis.
AUD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6408
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.643
|Daily SMA50
|0.6541
|Daily SMA100
|0.6611
|Daily SMA200
|0.6699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6511
|Previous Daily Low
|0.644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6484
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6564
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers modestly from multi-month lows, stays below 1.2300
GBP/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses after dropping to a fresh multi-month low below 1.2250 on the Bank of England's dovish surprise. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in the red, however, the USD holds its ground and doesn't allow the pair to recover above 1.2300.
EUR/USD holds near 1.0650 following mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0650 in the American session on Thursday. Mixed comments from European Central Bank policymakers on the rate outlook and the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold trades in red near $1,920 as US yields push higher
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,920 area in the American session on Thursday. Fuelled by the Fed's hawkish revisions to the dot plot, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rally to a fresh multi-year high near 4.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Tether increased its secured loans in Q2 despite commitment to reduce lending
Tether Holdings has resumed the lending of its stablecoins in the form of secured loans to clients after announcing that it is set to wind down this practice less than a year ago.
Fed Dot Plot puts more pressure on DJIA
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has pulled back 0.51% so far this week, losing most of the ground after the Federal Reserve press conference on Wednesday. The US central bank once again paused interest rates but raised the specter of another hike before next year.