AUD/USD holds key support level of 0.6450 as RBA dovish bets cool down

The AUD/USD pair stays above its key support level of 0.6450 from Wednesday. During the European trading session on Friday, the Aussie pair trades 0.1% higher to near 0.6490 as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% 0.21% 0.18% -0.04% -0.09% 0.32% 0.09% EUR 0.04% 0.25% 0.23% 0.00% -0.04% 0.35% 0.12% GBP -0.21% -0.25% -0.02% -0.27% -0.29% 0.11% -0.12% JPY -0.18% -0.23% 0.02% -0.19% -0.25% 0.13% -0.08% CAD 0.04% -0.00% 0.27% 0.19% -0.05% 0.33% 0.12% AUD 0.09% 0.04% 0.29% 0.25% 0.05% 0.40% 0.17% NZD -0.32% -0.35% -0.11% -0.13% -0.33% -0.40% -0.23% CHF -0.09% -0.12% 0.12% 0.08% -0.12% -0.17% 0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The Australian Dollar trades firmly amid increasing doubts about whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates further this year.

RBA dovish bets have cooled down as inflation is Australia is proving to be stronger despite the maintenance of a restrictive monetary policy. In the third quarter, the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a faster pace of 1.3% on a quarterly basis, faster than the prior reading of 0.7%.

In the monetary policy announcement this week, RBA Governor Michele Bullock also stated that officials didn’t discuss about reducing interest rates.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades cautiously as escalating United States (US) job cut trend due to rising Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption has raised concerns over the economic outlook.

The US Challengers report showed on Thursday that employers laid off 153,074 workers in October. The figure was 183% higher from numbers seen in September and 175% higher than the same month a year ago.

US labor market concerns have slightly pushed expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the December policy meeting.