AUD/USD is holding sideways near term and has not overcome any resistance of note and continues to hold above the .6738 January 2019 low as this support is reinforced by .6720, the 2016-2019 support line (connects the lows), according to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“The market did recently trade through these levels BUT did not CLOSE below here. This move however looks exhaustive and we would allow for some consolidation/correction near term.”
“Rallies will need to regain the .6832 June low as an absolute minimum in order to alleviate immediate downside pressure. This resistance is reinforced at .6865 (mid May low). Above here lies .6924 55 day ma ahead of very tough band of resistance, namely .7036/61. This is the location of the 200 day ma and the 8 month downtrend. Failure at .6720 on a closing basis will suggest ongoing weakness to the 78.6% retracement at .6124 and the 2008 low at .6020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data
Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and expectations of large ECB QE. The bears look to test the 1.1070 key support.
GBP/USD rises further towards 1.2150 amid risk-on
The UK data-backed recovery in GBP/USD continues to gather steam in the European session, as the pair advances towards 1.2150 region. The improved risk tones also lend support to the recent upside, as market shrug-off lingering no-deal Brexit fears.
USD/JPY off highs, still above 106.00 amid USD strength, risk-on
USD/JPY consolidates the latest uptick above the 106 handle, supported by upbeat US retail sales data-led broad USD strength and improved risk sentiment. Further, the Yen lost ground amid falling Japanese yields and firmer S&P 500 futures.
Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on
Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven.
Sentiment picks up on Trump’s 'productive' trade comments, but can it last?
Concerns surrounding the warning signals that bond markets are throwing off have not gone away, but they have been alleviated slightly in the past 24 hours.