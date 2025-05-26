AUD/USD gives up some initial gains as US Dollar strives to gain ground

AUD/USD surrenders some of its intraday gains as the US Dollar attracts bids, however, its outlook remains uncertain.

US President Trump postponed proposed 50% tariffs on the EU to July 9.

This week, investors will focus on the Australian Monthly CPI data for April.

The AUD/USD pair gives back some of its initial gains after posting a fresh six-month high near 0.6540 on Monday. Still, the Aussie pair is up 0.35% around 0.6500 and is expected to remain on the frontfoot on renewed concerns over the safe-haven status of the US Dollar (USD).

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, attracts bids after posting a fresh monthly low around 98.70 earlier in the day and has rebounded to near 99.00.

Investors have again started doubting the credibility of the US Dollar after United States (US) President Donald Trump suspended his decision to impose 50% flat tariffs on the European Union (EU). His decision came after a telephonic conversation with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

Another reason behind uncertainty over the US Dollar’s outlook is heightened concerns over the US fiscal deficits. The advancement of a new bill by US President Trump to the Senate, which could increase the national debt by $3.8 trillion over a decade, has accelerated fears of further fiscal imbalances, which is unfavorable for the US's long-term credit issuer rating.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers, except the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) in risk-on market conditions. Trump’s EU tariff suspension has increased the risk appetite of investors.

Australian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% -0.27% 0.24% -0.12% -0.27% -0.47% 0.00% EUR 0.14% -0.12% 0.41% 0.02% -0.13% -0.33% 0.15% GBP 0.27% 0.12% 0.23% 0.14% -0.01% -0.21% 0.29% JPY -0.24% -0.41% -0.23% -0.38% -0.54% -0.78% -0.25% CAD 0.12% -0.02% -0.14% 0.38% -0.13% -0.34% 0.15% AUD 0.27% 0.13% 0.00% 0.54% 0.13% -0.24% 0.29% NZD 0.47% 0.33% 0.21% 0.78% 0.34% 0.24% 0.50% CHF -0.00% -0.15% -0.29% 0.25% -0.15% -0.29% -0.50% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

On the economic front, investors await the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, which will be released on Wednesday. The inflation data is estimated to have risen at a moderate pace of 2.3%, compared to 2.4% growth seen in March. Slower-than-projected Australian inflation growth is expected to encourage Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) officials to lower interest rates again.