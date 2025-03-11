AUD/USD gains to near 0.6300 amid weakness in US Dollar

- AUD/USD rises to near 0.6300 as the US Dollar slides due to uncertain US economic outlook.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence increases significantly to 4% in March.
- Investors await the US inflation data, which will influence expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
The AUD/USD pair moves higher to near the key level of 0.6300 in Tuesday’s North American session. The Aussie pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) faces significant selling pressures amid fears that the tariff agenda of United States (US) President Donald Trump will lead to economic turbulence in the near term.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh four-month low near 103.50.
Investors expect Trump tariffs to accelerate price pressures as their impact will be borne by US importers. Such a scenario will diminish the purchasing power of households who have been already battling to high inflationary pressures.
To get cues about the current status of US inflation, investors will focus on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February, which will be published on Wednesday. The US inflation report is expected to show that the headline CPI decelerated to 2.9% from 3% in January. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – is estimated to have grown at a slower pace of 3.2% compared to 3.3% seen earlier.
In the Aussie region, Westpac Consumer Confidence has increased significantly to 4% in March from 0.1% in February, the highest level in four months. Consumer Confidence has increased due to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate cut decision on February 18. The RBA reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.1% but guided a cautious outlook as the battle against inflation is not over yet.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6360
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick and trespassed the 0.6300 hurdle despite the decent rebound in the Greenback and opening the door to a potential test of the monthly highs in the 0.6360 in the short term.
EUR/USD faces a probable technical decline
Despite the daily pullback, EUR/USD remains in the overbought territory, leaving it vulnerable to a potential technical correction in the next few days. The pair’s constructive outlook remains in place, in the meantime, above the 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD keeps the upside impulse in place, targets 1.3000
The generalised optimism in the risk-linked universe coupled with the irresolute price action in the Greenback bolsters the move higher in GBP/USD, which re-shifts its attention to the 1.3000 threshold.
Bitcoin open interest crosses $46B as Polymarket bettors raise Russia-Ukraine ceasefire odds to 78%
Bitcoin price rose 3% in the last 24 hours, reclaiming territories above $83,700 after forming a local bottom around $76,000 on Tuesday. Early market signals after the latest United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data suggest the latest BTC upside momentum could linger.
Gold climbs to two-week tops near $2,940
Gold prices accelerate their weekly recovery and flirt with the key $2,940 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday on the back of the lack of direction in the Greenback, tariff concerns and cooling US inflation.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.