TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD gains as Australian inflation data strengthens RBA rate hike outlook

  • The Australian Dollar strengthens after higher-than-expected inflation figures in Australia.
  • Markets reinforce expectations of an interest rate hike by the RBA as early as the next meeting.
  • The US Dollar finds some support after comments reaffirming the US commitment to a strong currency.
AUD/USD gains as Australian inflation data strengthens RBA rate hike outlook
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.7050 on Thursday at the time of writing, up 0.25% on the day, extending a positive momentum fueled by renewed optimism surrounding monetary policy in Australia.

The pair is supported by the release of firmer-than-expected Australian inflation data, which strengthens the case for an imminent monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Markets now estimate the chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike at more than 70% as early as the next meeting, according to ASX’s RBA Rate Tracker tool. This rapid repricing of rate expectations is supporting the Australian Dollar (AUD) by improving its relative attractiveness against major currencies.

The published figures show an acceleration in both headline and underlying inflation, confirming that price pressures remain persistent. This situation complicates the task of the Australian central bank, which must deal with inflation still well above its target, at a time when economic activity and domestic demand remain resilient. The rise in export and import prices in the latest quarter also reinforces the view that inflationary pressures are not limited to temporary factors.

On the US side, the upside potential in AUD/USD is partly capped by renewed support for the US Dollar (USD). US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a strong US Dollar policy, while the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged at its latest meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the institution remains data-dependent, against a backdrop of still-solid growth and elevated inflation.

Overall, the AUD/USD pair remains primarily driven by shifts in Australian monetary policy expectations. As long as markets continue to bet on imminent action from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Australian Dollar is likely to retain a constructive bias, despite an international environment still marked by uncertainty over the future path of US interest rates.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%0.03%0.00%-0.06%-0.15%-0.11%-0.16%
EUR0.03%0.07%0.02%-0.02%-0.12%-0.07%-0.13%
GBP-0.03%-0.07%-0.04%-0.09%-0.21%-0.16%-0.19%
JPY0.00%-0.02%0.04%-0.05%-0.15%-0.12%-0.15%
CAD0.06%0.02%0.09%0.05%-0.09%-0.05%-0.10%
AUD0.15%0.12%0.21%0.15%0.09%0.04%-0.00%
NZD0.11%0.07%0.16%0.12%0.05%-0.04%-0.05%
CHF0.16%0.13%0.19%0.15%0.10%0.00%0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1950

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the mid-1.1900s following the daily close on Wall Street on Thursday. The pair’s vacillating price action comes amid marginal losses in the US Dollar, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision and keep an eye on rising geopolitical tensions.

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD drops to two-day lows near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces some increasing selling pressure, building on Wednesday’s losses and revisiting the 1.3750 zone on Thursday. Cable’s decline to two-day lows comes in response to the marked advance in the Greenback while traders have started to shift their focus to next week’s BoE gathering.

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold retreats from records, now what?

Gold accelerates its daily correction and retests the $5,100 region per troy ounce, turning negative for the day and fading the earlier bull run to all-time highs around $5,600. The precious metal’s steep sell-off comes on the back of the better tone in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin slides below $85,000 as US stocks sell off, Gold outperforms

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $85,000 in the North American session on Thursday, dropping nearly 3% in the one-hour timeframe. The move has seen the largest crypto by market cap erase over 5% of its value within the past 24 hours, briefly reaching $84,400, its lowest level since December 1, according to Binance data.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers