AUD/USD floats near two-week high past 0.6700 as fears of banking collapse ease, RBA Minutes eyed

- AUD/USD seesaws around multi-day high as bulls take a breather after three-day winning streak.
- UBS-Credit Suisse deal, joint central bank efforts to tame liquidity crunch improve market’s mood.
- Yields remain depressed while Gold and equities improve, which in turn weigh on US Dollar.
- RBA’s Kent praised soundness of Aussie banks, defends rate hike bias.
AUD/USD portrays the market’s cautious optimism, as well as cheers the broad US Dollar weakness, as it seesaws near the highest levels in two weeks during early Tuesday morning in Canberra. That said, the Aussie pair makes rounds to 0.6715-20 after rising in the last three consecutive days.
The Aussie pair’s latest gains could be linked to the market’s easing fears of the banking sector collapse, as well as the cautious optimism showed by Christopher Kent, Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Assistant Governor (Financial Markets). Adding to the quote’s upside momentum could be the upbeat performance of Gold and softer Treasury bond yields, which in turn exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar.
That said, RBA’s Kent spoke a speech on "Long and Variable Monetary Policy Lags" at the KangaNews Debt Capital Market Summit, in Sydney, early Monday morning, while saying that the Australian banks are unquestionably strong. The policymaker also said that RBA is very conscious of the challenges facing borrowers from rapid rate rises.
Elsewhere, news of UBS’ takeover of the troubled Credit Suisse, by paying 3 billion Swiss francs (£2.6bn), also eased the market’s fears. On the same line were statements from the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) mentioning that the deposits of Signature Bridge Bank will be assumed by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorporation.
Furthermore, around five major banks joined the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to ease the US Dollar liquidity crunch via currency swaps and added strength to the market’s risk-on mood. “The Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, Federal Reserve, and Swiss National Bank are all up for announcing joint actions to provide more liquidity via standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements,” said Reuters.
It should be noted, however, that a Senior Swiss lawmaker warned on Monday that “the UBS-Credit Suisse merger is an enormous risk,” which in turn probed the optimists amid the market’s anxiety ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events.
Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to the lowest levels in a month while the US Treasury bond yields stays pressured. Further, Wall Street closed on the positive side where Gold price refreshed Year-To-Date (YTD) high before retreating to $1,980 at the latest.
To sum up, the AUD/USD buyers are likely to keep the reins amid the firmer sentiment and the hawkish RBA talks. However, today’s RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes will be crucial to watch as the bulls may want to reconfirm policymaker Kent’s hawkish bias. That said, the Aussie central bank announced a 0.25% rate hike in the last meeting and appeared a bit tense over the future rate increase.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the six-week-old descending resistance line, now immediate support around 0.6635, directs AUD/USD buyers towards the 100-DMA hurdle of near 0.6765.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.6698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6712
|Daily SMA50
|0.6871
|Daily SMA100
|0.6777
|Daily SMA200
|0.6765
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6725
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6579
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6655
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.