  • AUD/USD edged lower during the early European session amid a modest USD uptick.
  • Retreating US bond yields, bullish sentiment might cap any strong gains for the USD.
  • Investors look forward to the US CPI print for some short-term trading opportunities.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around mid-0.7700s in the last hour.

The pair started retreating after refreshing weekly tops, around the 0.7780 region and has now eroded a part of the previous session's goodish intraday gains. The latest leg down over the past hour or so could be attributed a modest US dollar uptick, though a combination of factors should help limit losses for the AUD/USD pair.

The US Treasury bond yields extended the overnight retracement slide from the highest level in almost a year and held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. The pullback was triggered by the strong demand seen at a $38 billion 10-year auction overnight and comments from Fed officials, reiterating accommodative policy stance.

Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets could drive some flows towards the perceived riskier aussie. Hopes for a strong global economic recovery and a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 continued boosting investors appetite, which, in turn, could extend support to the AUD/USD pair.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any meaningful corrective slide around the AUD/USD pair. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures, for some meaningful trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7755
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.7774
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.766
Daily SMA50 0.7479
Daily SMA100 0.7331
Daily SMA200 0.707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7778
Previous Daily Low 0.7687
Previous Weekly High 0.782
Previous Weekly Low 0.7642
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7721
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7715
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7655
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7623
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7806
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7838
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips from 1.22 amid fresh dollar strength

EUR/USD slips from 1.22 amid fresh dollar strength

EUR/USD is trading just under 1.22, as the dollar edges higher. It is still trading above Tuesday's levels. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness

GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, just shy of the 2021 peak. The dollar is retreating alongside falling bond yields while the pound holds onto gains related to the BOE's reluctance to set negative rates. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region

Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session amid a softer tone around the USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the greenback and benefitted the non-yielding metal. The bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven commodity.

Gold news

US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away

US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away

Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.

Read more

US Dollar Index gains traction around the 90.00 level

US Dollar Index gains traction around the 90.00 level

The dollar, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), looks to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and keeps gyrating around the 90.00 area on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures