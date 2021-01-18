- AUD/USD remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and was seen exerting pressure.
- Upbeat Chinese GDP print did little to lend any support to the China-proxy aussie.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen hovering near one-week lows, around the 0.7685-80 region.
The pair added to the previous session's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday. A softer tone around the equity markets was seen as a key factor that benefitted the safe-haven US dollar's relative safe-haven status against its Australian counterpart.
Concerns about the economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and the imposition of fresh lockdown measures continued weighing on the global risk sentiment. Even Monday's better-than-expected Chinese GDP print did little to boost investors' confidence or lend any support to the China-proxy aussie.
According to the official data released earlier this Monday, the world's second-largest economy recorded a growth of 6.5% during the October-December period. Adding to this, Chinese Industrial Production increased 7.3% YoY in December, though was largely offset by weaker-than-expected Retail Sales figures.
Meanwhile, the risk-off mood led to some follow-through pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, might limit any deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair and warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Meanwhile, development surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in influencing demand for the safe-haven USD and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7681
|Daily SMA50
|0.751
|Daily SMA100
|0.7345
|Daily SMA200
|0.7092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.768
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7617
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers
Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high
US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.