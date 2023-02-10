AUD/USD flirts with daily low amid broad-based USD strength, risk-off mood

Share:

AUD/USD comes under some selling pressure on Friday amid some follow-through USD buying.

Hawkish Fed expectations push the US bond yields higher and continue to underpin the buck.

Looming recession risks also benefit the safe-haven USD and weigh on the risk-sensitive Aussie.

The AUD/USD pair fades an intraday uptick to the 0.6960 area and retreats to the lower end of its daily range heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 0.6925-036920 region and remains at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.

A combination of supporting factors assists the US Dollar to stand tall near a one-month high, which, in turn, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. Against the backdrop of hawkish signals from Fed officials, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade provides a goodish lift to the safe-haven buck.

In fact, several FOMC policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, earlier this week stressed the need for additional interest rate hikes to fully gain control of inflation. The prospects for additional policy tightening by the Fed push the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, in turn, continues to act as a tailwind for the USD.

Investors, meanwhile, remain worried about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. Adding to this, the deeply inverted US Treasury yield curve point to growing concerns about looming recession risks. This is seen as another factor that contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie.

The downside for the AUD/USD pair, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a more hawkish outlook by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The minutes of the latest RBA policy meeting signalled further rate increases will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders.

Next on tap is the release of the Preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller, might influence the USD demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.

