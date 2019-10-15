AUD/USD flirting with session lows, around mid-0.6700s

- Dovish sounding RBA meeting minutes exerted some fresh downward pressure.
- The USD regains some positive traction and added to the intraday selling bias.
The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 0.6750 immediate support zone.
Having posted an intraday high level of 0.6789, the pair met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Tuesday in reaction to a more dovish tilt from minutes of the latest RBA monetary policy meeting held in October. The central bank showed readiness to ease policy further and also highlighted downside risks to the economy.
A modest USD uptick adds to the selling bias
This against the backdrop of doubt over any breakthrough from the latest round of trade talks between the US and China, coupled with Tuesday's mixed Chinese inflation figures exerted some additional pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar and triggered the initial of the intraday pullback.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a downtick over the past hour or so could further be attributed to a modest US Dollar rebound. However, a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields might cap any strong move up for the Greenback and help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
In absence of any major market-moving US economic releases on Tuesday, traders are likely to take cues from a scheduled speech by Kansas City President Esther George in order to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6752
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6763
|Daily SMA50
|0.6778
|Daily SMA100
|0.6864
|Daily SMA200
|0.6978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.675
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6811
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6704
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.677
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6854
