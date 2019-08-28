AUD/USD flirting with daily lows, below mid-0.6700s

- US-China trade concerns continue to weigh on the Aussie.
- Disappointing domestic data further adds to the selling bias.
- Now seems vulnerable amid a pickup in the USD demand.
The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday slide and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range - below mid-0.6700s.
After an initial uptick to an intraday high level of 0.6762, the pair met with some fresh supply and turned lower for the second consecutive session - also marking its fourth day of a downtick in the previous five - following the release of dismal Aussie construction data.
Dovish RBA expectations exert fresh pressure
Following a 1.9% contraction in the first quarter of 2019, construction work done fell 3.8% during the second quarter - the largest contraction since the fourth quarter of 2017 - and reinforced market speculations for a further monetary easing by the RBA later this year.
Against the backdrop of fading optimism over a quick resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes, dovish RBA expectations exerted some fresh downward pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar amid a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand.
Despite the fact that the US bond yield curve inversion deepened to the lowest level since 2007 on Tuesday amid growing concerns about global economic growth, the greenback managed to find some traction and was being supported by the overnight upbeat release of US consumer confidence data.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, it will be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the current pullback marks the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend, back towards testing sub-0.6700 level or multi-year lows.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6738
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6776
|Daily SMA50
|0.6897
|Daily SMA100
|0.6945
|Daily SMA200
|0.7044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6746
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2300 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating Tuesday's gains. PM Johnson's envoy Frost is visiting Brussels amid the Brexit impasse. Opposition parties have agreed to try to block a no-deal Brexit via legislation.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry.
Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline
Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens.