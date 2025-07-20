AUD/USD flat lines near 0.6500 ahead of PBoC rate decision

AUD/USD trades flat around 0.6505 in Monday’s early Asian session.

Rising US tariff risks could weigh on the China-proxy Aussie, but the Fed’s dovish remarks might cap the pair’s downside.

The PBoC is expected to hold its benchmark lending rates steady on Monday.

The AUD/USD pair holds steady near 0.6505 during the early Asian session on Monday. Rising US tariff risks could weigh on the China-proxy Aussie as a tariff deadline with the US looms. Investors brace for the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) interest rate decision later on Monday.

China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Friday that China wants to bring its trade relationship with the US back to a stable footing, adding that recent talks in Europe showed there was no need for a tariff war while urging the US to act in a manner befitting of a superpower.

China has an August 12 deadline to reach a long-term tariff agreement with the US, after a preliminary deal last month to end increasing tariffs. However, the tariff uncertainty and signs of renewed trade tensions between the US and China could exert some selling pressure on the Australian Dollar (AUD), as China is a major trading partner of Australia.

On the other hand, dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) official could drag the US Dollar (USD) lower and act as a tailwind for the pair. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said late Thursday that the labor market is doing fine overall but less so in the private sector. Waller believes that the Fed should reduce its interest rate target at the July meeting, citing mounting economic risks.

According to Reuters, financial markets are now pricing in a September starting date for rate cuts, and Fed officials penciled in two easings at their June meeting.

The PBoC is widely expected to leave its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at its July meeting as signs of economic resilience reduced the urgency for further monetary easing. The attention will shift to the Politburo meeting later this month, which is likely to shape economic policy for the rest of the year.