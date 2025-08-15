- AUD/USD is up 0.36% to 0.6519 after bouncing from 0.6488 low.
- US July Retail Sales up 0.5% MoM, driven more by prices than higher volumes.
- UoM Consumer Sentiment falls to 58.6 as inflation expectations jump to 4.9% (1-year) and 3.9% (5-year).
AUD/USD advances earlier on Friday during the North American session as the Greenback trims some of its gains achieved post-hot PPI figures on Thursday, even though Retail Sales hint that the US economy is solid. The pair trades at 0.6519 after bouncing off daily lows of 0.6488.
Aussie lifts off daily lows as weak consumer sentiment offsets strong US spending data
Market mood remains positive after the US Department of Commerce revealed that July’s Retail Sales rose by 0.5% MoM following an upwardly revised print of June of 0.9%, matching market expectations. Sales benefited from rising prices, rather than volumes.
Other data from the US showed that Consumer Sentiment weakened in August, according to the University of Michigan (UoM) poll, as the preliminary reading of the index fell from 61.7 in July to 58.6, missing forecasts for an improvement of 62.0. Joanne Hsu, the director of the Surveys of Consumers, said, “This deterioration largely stems from rising worries about inflation.”
Inflation expectations for one year jumped from 4.5% to 4.9%. For five years, the rate rose from 3.4% to 3.9%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, falls 0.44% to 97.76, a tailwind for the Aussie Dollar.
Last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s cautious cut of 25 basis points (bps) to 3.6% was widely expected. The improvement in labor data shows signs of recovery in the economy. UBS analysts, in a note, commented, “We maintain our view of a cautious easing path for the RBA. We still expect two follow-up 25bps cuts in November and February, taking the terminal rate to 3.1% this cycle. We reiterate our AUDUSD forecast of 0.68-0.70 by mid-2026.”
Next week, the economic docket is light, though worldwide flash PMIs and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech will be eyed for clues regarding the path of interest rates in the US.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
After recovering some ground at the end of July, the AUD/USD pair topped at around 0.6567, before aiming lower, facing key resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6520. On the downside, the next support to be tested is the 20-day SMA at 0.6514, which, if cleared, opens the door for 0.6500. The next key support lies at the 100-day SMA at 0.6448.
On the upside, the next resistance is the weekly peak of 0.6567, ahead of 0.6600.
Australian Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.52%
|-0.83%
|-0.41%
|0.36%
|0.05%
|0.42%
|-0.37%
|EUR
|0.52%
|-0.32%
|0.12%
|0.88%
|0.57%
|0.89%
|0.15%
|GBP
|0.83%
|0.32%
|0.38%
|1.21%
|0.89%
|1.21%
|0.47%
|JPY
|0.41%
|-0.12%
|-0.38%
|0.80%
|0.50%
|0.90%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.36%
|-0.88%
|-1.21%
|-0.80%
|-0.29%
|0.00%
|-0.75%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|-0.57%
|-0.89%
|-0.50%
|0.29%
|0.32%
|-0.42%
|NZD
|-0.42%
|-0.89%
|-1.21%
|-0.90%
|-0.01%
|-0.32%
|-0.74%
|CHF
|0.37%
|-0.15%
|-0.47%
|-0.18%
|0.75%
|0.42%
|0.74%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
