TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD falls further to near 0.6500 after RBA holds interest rates steady at 3.6%

  • AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.6500 as the Australian Dollar underperforms following the RBA’s monetary policy announcement.
  • The RBA held interest rates steady at 3.6%, as expected, as inflation remains higher.
  • Easing Fed dovish bets have strengthened the US Dollar.
AUD/USD falls further to near 0.6500 after RBA holds interest rates steady at 3.6%
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair revisits the 10-day low, slightly below 0.6500, during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair is down almost 0.6% from its previous close after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy announcement, in which it kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6%, as expected.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.13%0.52%-0.46%0.14%0.56%0.72%0.09%
EUR-0.13%0.38%-0.60%-0.00%0.42%0.58%-0.04%
GBP-0.52%-0.38%-0.98%-0.38%0.04%0.20%-0.43%
JPY0.46%0.60%0.98%0.61%1.03%1.18%0.55%
CAD-0.14%0.00%0.38%-0.61%0.43%0.57%-0.05%
AUD-0.56%-0.42%-0.04%-1.03%-0.43%0.16%-0.47%
NZD-0.72%-0.58%-0.20%-1.18%-0.57%-0.16%-0.63%
CHF-0.09%0.04%0.43%-0.55%0.05%0.47%0.63%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The RBA was expected to maintain the status quo for the second time in a row, as inflationary pressures in the Australian economy have remained higher than the tolerance level. Last week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a faster pace of 1.3% in the third quarter of the year against estimates of 1.1% and the prior reading of 0.7%.

Following the monetary policy announcement, RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated that annual core inflation above 3% is “not ideal” and expressed the need for a “little bit of tightness that will take a little bit of heat out of the economy to bring inflation back down”. Bullock refrained from guiding on when and how much the RBA will cut interest rates, citing that “there is still much uncertainty on inflation”.

Going forward, the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be influenced by the Trade Balance data for September, which will be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly on easing bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, refreshes three-month high near 100.00.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has eased to 67.3% from 94.4% seen a week ago.

Economic Indicator

RBA Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Nov 04, 2025 03:30

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 3.6%

Consensus: 3.6%

Previous: 3.6%

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers