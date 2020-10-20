AUD/USD: Eyes on September lows of 0.7006 amid dovish RBA

- AUD/USD hit again by dovish RBA minutes, Kent’s comments.
- US dollar bulls holding up as US stimulus hopes wither out.
- Sept lows of 0.7006 in focus, despite higher US futures.
AUD/USD extends its four-day losing streak into Tuesday, looking to threaten the September low of 0.7006 while wallowing in three-week lows near 0.7030.
The expectations of a November rate cut and or bond-buying expansion emboldened after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Deputy Governor Dr. Chris Kent and October meeting minutes suggested that additional easing is due on the cards.
Further pressurizing the downside in the spot, the US dollar holds onto the overnight bounce, as hopes of a potential US fiscal stimulus deal pre-election fade despite the narrowing differences between the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Slower-than-expected expansion in the Chinese economy also remains a cause for concern for the AUD bulls. The major remains exposed to further downside risks heading into Tuesday’s US stimulus deadline. The uptick in the S&P 500 futures does little to help the higher-yielding aussie amid the jittery market sentiment.
AUD/USD: Technical outlook
The bears now target the September low of 0.7006, with the next support seen at 0.6985 (daily classic S3). To the upside, 0.7074/80 (pivot point/ 5-DMA) is the level to beat for the bulls in order to regain 0.7100.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7035
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.7064
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7132
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.71
|Daily SMA200
|0.679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7116
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7101
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.716
