AUD/USD eyes Jackson Hole Symposium to seesaw beyond 0.7200

- AUD/USD bulls catch a breather following a two-day winning streak.
- US dollar losses, Wall Street strength help Aussie to remain strong.
- Sino-American tension over the South China Sea, virus woes in Europe join cautious moves ahead of the key day.
- US GDP and Fed Chair’s Powell’s speech will be crucial to watch.
AUD/USD trades near 0.7235 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The aussie pair became the biggest G10 gainers the previous day but have been sluggish since the day began for Asian traders. While the greenback’s second-day of losses joined upbeat performance of equities and commodities to help the quote on Wednesday, a lack of data/events and worries before the key events could be cited as portraying the latest choppy moves.
Powell’s power-run or just hype?
With the Jackson Hole Symposium grabbing all the market attention, traders await the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, up for publishing at 14:00 GMT, to get the hints of September month policy meeting. The latest rumors suggest the Average Inflation Targeting (AIT), a measure favoring further easy money policy, is on the cards. Though, chatters over the growth stories can’t be ignored. It should also be noted that the US second quarter (Q2) GDP, expected -32.5% versus -32.9%, precedes the speech and will be the key to watch as well.
During Wednesday, global markets initially cheered stabilization in the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers in the Asia-Pacific and America before the mood soured over surging new cases from Europe. Also recently challenging the risk-tone sentiment is news that China fired missiles in a military drill near the South China Sea while the US government prepares sanctions for companies supporting China to “reclaim and militarize disputed outposts”, as per the US Department of Commerce. Even so, the hopes of the phase-one deal refrain from abating.
Against this backdrop, the US equity benchmarks flashed another positive day with the American 10-year Treasury yields inched closer to 0.70% with mild gains at the end of Wednesday’s North American session. Though, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.14% to 3,475 by the press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar will add to the traders’ worries before the key US session begins. However, market talks surrounding the US stimulus, COVID-19 update and the US-China tussle may offer intermediate entertainment.
Technical analysis
The pair’s sustained break of 0.7200 enables it to refresh the yearly top near 0.7280 with the early-month tops close to 0.7245 acting as the immediate resistance. Meanwhile, a 21-day EMA level of 0.7170 can entertain the bears during the fresh declines past-0.7200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7234
|Today Daily Change
|39 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54%
|Today daily open
|0.7195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7176
|Daily SMA50
|0.7052
|Daily SMA100
|0.681
|Daily SMA200
|0.6725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7179
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.726
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes Jackson Hole Symposium to seesaw beyond 0.7200
XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950
Gold regains $1,950, currently around $1,954, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal differed from the previous three-day losses while closing at the highest since August 19.
USD/JPY losing bullish commitments to fresh 105.80 low
USD/JPY bears taking control as markets focus on the Jackson Hole risk ahead. The price of the pair is taking on a fresh low as geopolitical risks simmer away, supporting the yen. The US dollar was losing ground in the New York session.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.
Dollar dips ahead of Jackson hole: What to expect from Powell
For forex traders, Thursday’s Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell is the most important event risk this week. Despite a continued rise in US yields, investors sold US dollars ahead of this big event.