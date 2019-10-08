AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.6750 on trade optimism

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Aussie lifted by US-China trade deal hopes-led risk-on amid full markets.
  • Downbeat China Caixin Services PMI ignored, as focus shifts to US data, Powell.

The AUD/USD pair found support once again at Monday’s low of 0.6729 and staged a solid comeback from there, now looking to extend the bounce above the 0.6750 level amid a return of the full markets.

US-China trade optimism boosts risk

The higher-yielding and China proxy, the Aussie dollar, was lifted by the risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, as markets remain hopeful that the US-China trade talks due later this week will be successful.

This comes after the White House Adviser Kudlow said that it was possible to see progress made this week. Meanwhile, the US President Trump’s upbeat comments on trade also helped the bulls. Trump noted: "We think there's a chance we could do something very substantial."

Adding to the recovery in the spot, the US dollar remains broadly weaker amid reduced safe-haven flows while the Aussie cheered an uptick in the NAB Business Conditions data and shrugged-off the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI data. The Chinese Services sector activity declined to 51.3 in September vs. 52.9 expected and 52.1 last.

Attention now turns towards the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Fed Chair Powell’s speech for fresh trading impulse. Meanwhile, any development on the US-China trade front will emerge as the main driver for the pair.

AUD/USD Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6755
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 0.6733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6791
Daily SMA50 0.6784
Daily SMA100 0.6872
Daily SMA200 0.6986
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6771
Previous Daily Low 0.6729
Previous Weekly High 0.6776
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6755
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6718
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.676
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6786
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6802

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

