AUD/USD extends six-day gains above 0.6900 amid upbeat second-tier data, risk-on mood

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD defies the week-start gap down while rising to 0.6962 before a few minutes.
  • Australia’s TD Securities Inflation grew more than prior, ANZ Job Advertisements also surge in May.
  • S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields and Nikkei 225 print mild gains despite virus woes, US-China tussle.
  • US data, risk catalysts will be in focus as American traders will return from the extended weekend.

Australia’s TD Securities Inflation for June flashed upbeat figures on the yearly as well as monthly basis. While the YoY statistics crossed 0.1% prior to 0.7%, the MoM print reversed the previous -1.2% contraction with +0.6% figures. Further, the ANZ Job Advertisements surged a whopping 42% versus 0.5% prior on MoM.

Other than the upbeat data, the Aussie pair also takes clues from the mildly positive risk barometers like S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields and stocks in Asia-Pacific. S&P 500 Futures gain over 0.50% to 3,146 while the US bond yields add 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.686% as we write. Moving on, Japan’s Nikkei mark near 1.0% gains to 22,530 but Australia’s ASX 200 drops 0.40% to 6,033 by the press time.

The risk gauges might be taking clues from US President Donald Trump’s refrain to respect the latest surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers. Also could be considered as a reason for the market’s upbeat performance is the traders’ readiness for the US session opening as American players got very little time cheering June month’s employment data before going on the Independence Day holiday.

On the contrary, border close in Australia’s New South Wales and Victoria joins the broad pessimism concerning the pandemic. Further, the US aircraft exercise in the South China Sea also questions the current risk-on sentiment. Additionally, the New Delhi-Beijing tension and no major updates on the virus vaccine also exert downside pressure on the market mood.

Although the market’s behavior will be the key to forecast near-term pair moves amid a light calendar, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for June, expected 49.5 versus 45.4 prior, will also be important to watch. Should the data clear 50.00 level that separates activity contraction from otherwise, bulls could extend the run-up towards 0.7000 psychological mark.

Technical analysis

The pair’s ability to stay positive beyond 21-day SMA, currently around 0.6910, enables the bulls to aim for the upper-end of a three-week-old ascending triangle, at 0.6975 now, before attacking the 0.7000 threshold. Meanwhile, 0.6900 restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the said triangle’s support near 0.6865.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6958
Today Daily Change 16 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 0.6942
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6904
Daily SMA50 0.671
Daily SMA100 0.6512
Daily SMA200 0.6671
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6949
Previous Daily Low 0.6912
Previous Weekly High 0.6953
Previous Weekly Low 0.6832
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.692
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6956
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6993

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades

EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown

AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown

AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support

Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support

Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns.  A test of $1800 mark on the cards?

Gold News

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus

GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.

GBP/USD News

WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data

WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data

WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures