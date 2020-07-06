AUD/USD extends six-day gains above 0.6900 amid upbeat second-tier data, risk-on mood

- AUD/USD defies the week-start gap down while rising to 0.6962 before a few minutes.
- Australia’s TD Securities Inflation grew more than prior, ANZ Job Advertisements also surge in May.
- S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields and Nikkei 225 print mild gains despite virus woes, US-China tussle.
- US data, risk catalysts will be in focus as American traders will return from the extended weekend.
Australia’s TD Securities Inflation for June flashed upbeat figures on the yearly as well as monthly basis. While the YoY statistics crossed 0.1% prior to 0.7%, the MoM print reversed the previous -1.2% contraction with +0.6% figures. Further, the ANZ Job Advertisements surged a whopping 42% versus 0.5% prior on MoM.
Other than the upbeat data, the Aussie pair also takes clues from the mildly positive risk barometers like S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields and stocks in Asia-Pacific. S&P 500 Futures gain over 0.50% to 3,146 while the US bond yields add 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.686% as we write. Moving on, Japan’s Nikkei mark near 1.0% gains to 22,530 but Australia’s ASX 200 drops 0.40% to 6,033 by the press time.
The risk gauges might be taking clues from US President Donald Trump’s refrain to respect the latest surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers. Also could be considered as a reason for the market’s upbeat performance is the traders’ readiness for the US session opening as American players got very little time cheering June month’s employment data before going on the Independence Day holiday.
On the contrary, border close in Australia’s New South Wales and Victoria joins the broad pessimism concerning the pandemic. Further, the US aircraft exercise in the South China Sea also questions the current risk-on sentiment. Additionally, the New Delhi-Beijing tension and no major updates on the virus vaccine also exert downside pressure on the market mood.
Although the market’s behavior will be the key to forecast near-term pair moves amid a light calendar, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for June, expected 49.5 versus 45.4 prior, will also be important to watch. Should the data clear 50.00 level that separates activity contraction from otherwise, bulls could extend the run-up towards 0.7000 psychological mark.
Technical analysis
The pair’s ability to stay positive beyond 21-day SMA, currently around 0.6910, enables the bulls to aim for the upper-end of a three-week-old ascending triangle, at 0.6975 now, before attacking the 0.7000 threshold. Meanwhile, 0.6900 restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the said triangle’s support near 0.6865.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6958
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.6942
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6904
|Daily SMA50
|0.671
|Daily SMA100
|0.6512
|Daily SMA200
|0.6671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6949
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6953
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6832
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6993
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.