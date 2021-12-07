AUD/USD extends recovery towards 0.7100 on RBA’s cautious optimism

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday top, holds onto the previous day’s rebound from 2021 low.
- RBA matches wide forecast of keeping benchmark and asset purchase intact, cites moderate risk from Omicron.
- China trade numbers came in mixed, PBOC action, Japan stimulus hopes keep markets optimistic amid receding Omicron fears.
- Risk catalysts will be eyed for fresh impulse amid no major data/events.
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh the daily high around 0.7065, up 0.25% intraday, following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting decision on early Tuesday.
The RBA proves right the market expectations while keeping the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.1% and the weekly bond purchases of $4.0 billion intact until at least mid-February 2022. However, the Australian central bank’s comments line, “The omicron strain is a new source of uncertainty, but it is not expected to derail the recovery,” seems to have underpinned the AUD/USD pair’s latest run-up.
Read: RBA: Will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2% to 3% target range
Earlier in the day, China released November’s trade numbers while Australia reported the third quarter (Q3) House Price Index. China Trade Balance eased below $82.75B forecasts to $71.72B while the Exports improved from 17.2% to 22.0%. However, notable was the jump in the Imports to 31.4% versus 19.5% market consensus and 20.6% previous readout. That said, Australia’s House Price Index declined on QoQ, to 5.0% from 6.7%, but rose past-16.8% prior to 21.7% level on YoY.
Other than the mixed data and cautiously optimistic RBA, the risk profile also favored AUD/USD buyers before the RBA. Risk appetite benefits from the PBOC’s RRR cut that propelled multi-billion dollars into the markets. On the same line is Japan’s record stimulus to battle the covid-linked economics losses that reach the final stage of the rollout.
Market sentiment also improves at the week’s start even as the US Treasury yields remained firmer. The reason could be linked to the ex-Fed group of central bankers’ readiness to extend easy money policies due to the South African covid strain, dubbed as Omicron. Also positive was the absence of more virus-led deaths compared to the rapid increase in the virus variant, as well as global scientists’ hopes of finding a cure to the fresh challenge.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.45% whereas stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities print mild gains at the latest.
Looking forward, a light calendar will restrict AUD/USD moves but the corrective pullback may extend until qualitative catalysts challenge the bulls.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bounces off November 2020 bottom amid oversold RSI conditions. However, the corrective pullback remains inside a five-week-old descending trend channel.
While August 2021 bottom around 0.7105 lures short-term buyers, a convergence of the 10-DMA and upper line of the stated channel, near 0.7125, becomes a tough nut to crack for AUD/USD bulls. Adding to the upside filter is September’s low surrounding 0.7170, a break of which will open doors for the long-run targeting to cross the 0.7200 threshold.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 0.6990 level will make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to June 2020 swing lows of 0.6775. During the fall, the 0.6900 and the 0.6800 thresholds may act as buffers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7059
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7211
|Daily SMA50
|0.732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7323
|Daily SMA200
|0.7496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7055
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6993
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1230 inside weekly falling channel
EUR/USD struggles to keep the latest rebound from 1.1266 around the support-turned-resistance line during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair stays inside a nearby descending trend channel formation around 1.1285.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 as bulls doubt Brexit, BOE positives
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3255-60 during the early Asian session on Tuesday, following a positive daily performance. The cable pair fades the recovery strength as sluggish market sentiment and a lack of major catalysts challenge the buyers’ previous optimism surrounding Brexit and the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move.
Gold in search of fresh direction, key levels to watch
Gold price is picking up from where it left on Monday, having witnessed a bearish start to a relatively quiet week. Easing concerns over the new Omicron covid variant combined with the faster-tapering expectations from the Fed next week are putting a lid on gold’s upside.
XRP price embarks on a 30% upswing as Ripple bulls make a comeback
XRP price shows signs of a sustained recovery as bulls defend a crucial support level, forming a reversal pattern. This development could trigger Ripple to head on a quick run-up to significant resistance barriers. XRP price produced a close around $0.76 on Dec 4.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?