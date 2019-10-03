AUD/USD extends recovery to mid-0.67s as USD stays under pressure

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Disappointing data from the United States (US) weigh on the USD.
  • US Dollar Index slumps below the 99 handle on Thursday.
  • Coming up: August retail sales data from Australia.

The AUD/USD pair gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours on Thursday and continued to erase the losses it suffered earlier in the week after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced 25 basis points rate cut and adopted a dovish tone. As of writing, the pair was up 0.62% on the day at 0.6745.

Weak data continue to hurt the USD

The pair's decisive rebound seems to be fueled by the intense selling pressure surrounding the Greenback.

Today's data from the United States (US) revealed that the economic activity in the service sector expanded at a much slower pace than expected with the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropping to 52.6 from 56.4.

Assessing this week's disappointing PMI figures, "Both key ISM surveys are pointing to a major slowdown in US growth rates," said ING analysts.

"We are forecasting US GDP growth of 1.3% for 2020 versus a consensus estimate of 1.8% with the clear implication that the Federal Reserve has more work to do to support the economy."

Ahead of Friday's critical labour market data, the US Dollar Index fell to 98.70 area in the last hour to reflect the broad-based USD weakness.

During the Asian trading hours, retail sales data from Australia, which is expected to rebound to +0.5% in August from -0.1% in July, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6746
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 0.6706
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6805
Daily SMA50 0.6795
Daily SMA100 0.6876
Daily SMA200 0.699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6719
Previous Daily Low 0.667
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6678
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.665
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6629
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6747
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6775

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies

USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies

The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September. 

USD/JPY News

Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels

Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels

Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.

Gold News

US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens

US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens

The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures