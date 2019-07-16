AUD/USD extends consolidation above the 0.70 handle

- AUD/USD consolidates Monday's gains in tight range.
- RBA doesn't hint at another rate cut in the short-term.
- US Dollar Index inches higher on the back of upbeat sales data.
The AUD/USD pair ignored the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) meeting minutes during the Asian trading hours and extended its consolidation phase above the 0.70 handle before coming under a modest pressure and staging a technical recovery in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7027, losing 0.17% on a daily basis.
In the minutes of its July meeting, the RBA reiterated that they were ready to cut rates again if needed and that the board would continue to monitor the labour market closely. Commenting on the RBA's publication, “We find no indication in the July RBA Minutes that the Bank is considering cutting rates again in the near term," TD Securities analysts said.
Later in the day, the data published by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that retail sales in June expanded by 0.4% to beat the market expectation of 0.1%. Although the US Dollar Index extended its daily rebound and rose above the 97.30 mark on the back of the data, it failed to preserve its momentum as the Fed's monthly publication showed that industrial production stagnated in June.
At 17 GMT, FOMC Chairman Powell and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans' speeches will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7027
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7039
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6971
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.7021
|Daily SMA200
|0.7092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7022
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
