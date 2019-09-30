AUD/USD edges lower toward 0.6750 amid broad USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index climbed to fresh multi-year highs above 99.40.
  • Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from China painted a mixed-picture.
  • Coming up: ISM Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index data.

The AUD/USD pair closed the previous week virtually unchanged and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction. Nevertheless, the broad-based USD strength on Monday seems to be weighing modestly on the pair, which was last down 0.18% on the day at 0.6753.

Chinese economy struggles to pick up momentum

The data published from China on Monday showed that the service sector lost momentum in September but the economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted at a softer pace than expected. Commenting on the data, "China's official manufacturing PMI was stronger than expected in September but remained in contraction for the fifth straight month," noted Mitul Kotecha, Senior Emerging Markets Strategist at TD Securities (TDS).

"Whether the bounce in PMIs can be sustained will in part depend on trade talks next week, but given the plethora of structural issues to be resolved, we are not holding our breath for a comprehensive deal, Kotecha added further."

Regarding the trade dispute, the Chinese foreign minister on Monday said that the decoupling of the United States (US) and China would harm both sides and cause instability in international markets.

Later in the session, the Institue for Supply Management (ISM) Chicago's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Survey will be the only data releases from the US. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index rose to its highest level since April of 2017 above 98.40 boosted by the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the EUR.

More importantly, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday. Although a rate cut is largely priced in the markets, a dovish outlook in the policy statement could put the AUD under a renewed selling pressure.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6749
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 0.6766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6811
Daily SMA50 0.6812
Daily SMA100 0.6882
Daily SMA200 0.6995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.678
Previous Daily Low 0.6743
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6709
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.682

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls to fresh 2019 low as German inflation disappoints with 0.9%

EUR/USD falls to fresh 2019 low as German inflation disappoints with 0.9%

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900 at fresh 2019 lows. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics

GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics

GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Flirting with head & shoulders neckline support near $1480 region

Gold: Flirting with head & shoulders neckline support near $1480 region

Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh monthly lows, around the $1480 region in the last hour. 

Gold News

Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering

Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering

The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now." 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures