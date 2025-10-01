AUD/USD edges lower to near 0.6600 following Australia’s data

AUD/USD remains subdued after the release of economic data from Australia.

Australia’s AiG Industry Index climbed 7.6 points to -13.2 in September.

Market sentiment weakens on worries over a potential US government shutdown.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) depreciates on Wednesday, with the AUD/USD pair trading around 0.6600 during the Asian hours. The AUD struggles following the data release from Australia. Traders will likely observe the United States (US) ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for September.

Australia’s AiG Industry Index rose 7.6 points to -13.2 in September, showing slight improvement but remaining in contraction. The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 51.4 in September from 53.0 in August, indicating that the sector continued to expand but at a slower pace.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided Tuesday to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6% after concluding the September monetary policy meeting. RBA Governor Michele Bullock said at a post-meeting press conference that components of the monthly CPI little higher than expected, and inflation is not running away. Not giving forward guidance, will have more data in November, Bullock added.

The downside of the AUD/USD pair could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued after soft US jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December.

The latest Job Openings showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level.

The US government was set to shut down at midnight, with around 750,000 federal employees facing furlough after Congress failed to pass funding bills. The US Labor Department said Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, if a partial shutdown occurs.