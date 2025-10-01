AUD/USD edges lower to near 0.6600 following Australia’s data

- AUD/USD remains subdued after the release of economic data from Australia.
- Australia’s AiG Industry Index climbed 7.6 points to -13.2 in September.
- Market sentiment weakens on worries over a potential US government shutdown.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) depreciates on Wednesday, with the AUD/USD pair trading around 0.6600 during the Asian hours. The AUD struggles following the data release from Australia. Traders will likely observe the United States (US) ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for September.
Australia’s AiG Industry Index rose 7.6 points to -13.2 in September, showing slight improvement but remaining in contraction. The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 51.4 in September from 53.0 in August, indicating that the sector continued to expand but at a slower pace.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided Tuesday to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6% after concluding the September monetary policy meeting. RBA Governor Michele Bullock said at a post-meeting press conference that components of the monthly CPI little higher than expected, and inflation is not running away. Not giving forward guidance, will have more data in November, Bullock added.
The downside of the AUD/USD pair could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued after soft US jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December.
The latest Job Openings showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level.
The US government was set to shut down at midnight, with around 750,000 federal employees facing furlough after Congress failed to pass funding bills. The US Labor Department said Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, if a partial shutdown occurs.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
