AUD/USD edges higher toward 0.7300 ahead of US PMI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD staged a rebound after declining to 0.7250.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm below 94.00 ahead of PMI data.
  • RBA left its policy settings unchanged as expected in October.

The AUD/USD pair turned south during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and fell to a daily low of 0.7250 before regaining its traction. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.7284.

DXY clings to modest daily gains, eyes on PMI data

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while deciding to continue to purchase government securities at a rate of A$4 billion a week until at least mid-February. Investors largely ignored the RBA's policy statement and the risk-averse market environment made it difficult for the AUD to find demand during the first half of the day.

Other data from Australia revealed that the trade surplus widened modestly in August on the back of a 4% increase in exports.

Meanwhile, with the US stock index futures rising between 0.5% and 0.4% ahead of Wall Street's opening bell, the greenback is struggling to gather strength and allowing AUD/USD to stage a recovery. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which touched a daily high of 94.04, is currently up 0.15% at 93.94.

Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will both publish the September Services PMI reports for the US. On Wednesday, TD Securities Inflation data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7283
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7291
Daily SMA50 0.7313
Daily SMA100 0.7449
Daily SMA200 0.7587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7319
Previous Daily Low 0.725
Previous Weekly High 0.7312
Previous Weekly Low 0.717
Previous Monthly High 0.7478
Previous Monthly Low 0.717
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7293
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7276
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7248
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7214
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7179
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7352
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7386

 

 

