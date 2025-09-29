AUD/USD edges higher ahead of RBA meeting amid softer Greenback

- The Australian Dollar extends gains for a second day, with AUD/USD up 0.50%.
- The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid uncertainty over the looming US government funding deadline.
- Investors are focused on the RBA’s interest rate decision due on Tuesday at 04:30 GMT.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) ticks higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with AUD/USD extending gains for a second straight day as the Greenback remains under pressure. The US Dollar’s weakness stems from investor caution over the looming US government funding deadline, with market participants weighing the risk of a potential shutdown if no agreement is reached by October 1.
Political leaders are set to meet at the White House on Monday for last-minute negotiations, after US President Donald Trump called the meeting to strike a deal and avert a lapse in government funding.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading near 0.6580 during the American session, up almost 0.50% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is struggling just below the 98.00 psychological mark.
The spotlight now shifts to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate decision on Tuesday at 04:30 GMT, where the central bank is widely expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.60%. The RBA has eased policy by 75 basis points so far this year. Investors will focus on the tone of the accompanying monetary policy statement for guidance on the policy path into the final quarter of the year.
Recent domestic data paint a mixed picture. Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.6% QoQ in Q2, beating expectations of 0.5% and accelerating from 0.3% in Q1, while annual growth rose to 1.8% from 1.4%. At the same time, the ABS Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.0% YoY in August from 2.8% in July, and the underlying measure excluding volatile items climbed to 3.4% YoY, indicating some stickiness in near-term price pressure even as the quarterly trimmed-mean gauge eased to 2.7% in Q2 from 2.9% in Q1.
Labour-market indicators show signs of cooling. Total Employment unexpectedly fell by 5.4K in August, against forecasts for a 22K increase, with a sharp 40.9K drop in Full-time jobs, while the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.2%. The combination of resilient growth, sticky inflation, and a cooling labour market reinforces the RBA’s case for holding policy steady for now.
A recent Reuters poll of 39 economists showed all respondents expect the RBA to keep the cash rate steady on Tuesday. Looking ahead, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, and Westpac all expect the next rate cut in November, while NAB has ruled out further cuts this year and now projects the next move in May 2026.
Economic Indicator
RBA Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Next release: Tue Sep 30, 2025 04:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 3.6%
Previous: 3.6%
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
