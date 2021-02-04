AUD/USD eases from tops, up little around 0.7625-30 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair.

The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below mid-1.7600s.

The pair edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday and recovered further from six-week lows, around the 0.7565 region set earlier this week. The aussie benefitted from a rise in Australian trade surplus in December, though some follow-through US dollar buying kept a lid on any meaningful upside.

Signs of progress on additional US stimulus measures pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to near 10-month high touched in January. This was seen as one of the key factors that continued underpinning the USD, which got an additional boost from Wednesday's mostly upbeat US economic releases.

In fact, the ADP report showed that private-sector employment in the US grew 174K in January. Adding to this, the employment sub-component of the US ISM services sector report showed a significant increase in the previous month and lifted expectations for the official non-farm payrolls (NFP), due for release on Friday.

Apart from this, some cautiousness around the equity markets extended some additional support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status and capped gains for the perceived riskier aussie. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.7650-60 region before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US for some impetus. This, along with the US stimulus headlines, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7628
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.7621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7707
Daily SMA50 0.761
Daily SMA100 0.7395
Daily SMA200 0.7176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7627
Previous Daily Low 0.7594
Previous Weekly High 0.7764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7592
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7615
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7607
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7601
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7582
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7569
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7634
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7647
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7666

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

