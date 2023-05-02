AUD/USD eases from over one-week high, still well bid just below 0.6700 mark

- AUD/USD jumps to over a one-week high in reaction to the RBA’s surprise 25 bps rate hike.
- The emergence of some USD dip-buying and a softer risk tone cap the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path warrants some caution for aggressive traders.
The AUD/USD pair retreats a few pips from over a one-week high touched earlier this Tuesday and trades just below the 0.6700 mark during the first half of the European session, still up over 1% for the day.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) strengthens across the board in reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise 25 bps rate hike and hawkish outlook. In fact, the Australian central bank indicated that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe. This, in turn, prompts an aggressive short-covering rally around the AUD/USD pair, though the momentum loses steam near the 0.6715 area.
The US Dollar (USD) reverses an intraday dip and holds steady near a two-week high set earlier this Tuesday amid expectations for additional 25 bps lift-off at the end of the two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The bets were reaffirmed by the US ISM PMI report released on Monday, which showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector pulled off a three-year low in April and that there was a build-up of inflation pressures last month.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), meanwhile, add to worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a softer tone around the equity markets. The anti-risk flow further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and contributes to keeping a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The markets, however, now expect that the US central bank will signal a pause in its rate-hiking cycle beyond May. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and continue to act as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC decision, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings data, due later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6696
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|0.663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6683
|Daily SMA50
|0.6692
|Daily SMA100
|0.6792
|Daily SMA200
|0.6735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and broke below 1.1000 on Tuesday after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Monday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar seems to have regathered its strength, causing the pair to lose its footing.
Gold rebound appears elusive, $1,990 and $1,998 eyed
Gold price portrays the market’s cautious optimism while posting mild gains near $1,985 as traders await the key central bank events amid full markets’ return on Tuesday. US Dollar’s retreat due to the looming default fears adds strength to the XAU/USD’s rebound.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. The company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?