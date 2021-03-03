AUD/USD eases from daily tops, holds above 0.7800 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is trading in a relatively tight range on Wednesday.
  • Data from Australia showed that the GDP expanded by 3.1% in Q4.
  • Focus shifts to private sector employment and Services PMI data from US.

The AUD/USD pair spent the Asian session trading in a narrow band and came under modest bearish pressure ahead of the American session on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.09% on a daily basis at 0.7810.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter expanded by 3.1% on a quarterly basis. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 2.5%, it failed to provide a boost to the AUD.

USD gathers strength on the back of rising T-bond yields

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost 0.3% on Tuesday, started to edge higher on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields during the European trading hours and forced AUD/USD to lose its traction. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.18% on the day at 90.95 and the 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 3.7%.

Later in the day, the ADP Employment Change data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. Additionally, the IHS Markit and the ISM will be both releasing the February Services PMI reports. Finally, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book in the late American session. 

On Thursday, January Trade Balance and Retail Sales figures will be featured in the Australian economic docket. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7812
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.7828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7773
Daily SMA50 0.7725
Daily SMA100 0.7513
Daily SMA200 0.7298
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7838
Previous Daily Low 0.7736
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7799
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7865
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7968

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

