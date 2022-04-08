- AUD/USD turned lower for the third straight day amid sustained USD buying interest.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields continued underpinning the buck.
- Sustained break below the mid-0.7400s will set the stage for further near-term losses.
The USD attracted fresh buying during the early European session and dragged the AUD/USD pair to a near two-week low, around the 0.7460 region in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading on Friday, the AUD/USD pair met with a fresh supply and drifted into negative territory for the third successive day. The Fed's hawkish outlook pushed the US dollar to its highest level since May 2020, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on spot prices.
It is worth recalling that the March FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed that policymakers were prepared to hike interest rates by 50 bps at upcoming meetings. Moreover, there was a general agreement about reducing the Fed's massive balance sheet as soon as next month. This, along with elevated US Treasury bond yields, continued underpinning the buck.
The prospect for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed comes amid worries that the recent surge in commodity prices would further push consumer inflation higher. The combination of factors assisted the US bond yields to hold steady near the multi-year peaks, which favours the USD bulls and has set the stage for further losses for the AUD/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, acceptance below the 0.7500 psychological mark and a subsequent breakthrough mid-0.7400s will suggest that the AUD/USD pair has topped out in the near term. The corrective pullback could then drag spot prices to the 0.7400 round-figure mark en-route the next relevant support near the 0.7375-0.7370 region.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.746
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7438
|Daily SMA50
|0.7294
|Daily SMA100
|0.7235
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7537
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7541
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7594
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
