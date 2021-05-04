AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 as USD capitalizes on safe-haven flows

- AUD/USD continues to push lower in the American session.
- Major equity indexes in the US suffer heavy losses on Tuesday.
- Focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session and dropped to its lowest level since April 14 at 0.7675. As of writing, the pair was trading near 0.7700, losing 0.7% on a daily basis.
USD valuation continues to impact AUD/USD's movements
In the second half of the day, the greenback continued to gather strength against its rivals supported safe-haven flows. Wall Street's main indexes opened deep in the negative territory and allowed US Dollar Index (DXY) to extend its daily rebound. At the moment, the S&P 500 Index is losing 1.1% on the day and the DXY is up 0.32% at 91.25.
The data from the US showed that the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index edged lower to 54.4 in May from 56.4 in April. Additionally, Factory Orders rose by 1.1% in March, falling short of analysts' estimate for an increase of 1.3%. Nevertheless, these figures failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
On Wednesday, the Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing and Services PMI reports will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, March Building Permits data will be featured in the Australian economic docket as well.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy rate and bond-buying program unchanged as expected. In its Rate Statement, "at the July meeting, the board will also consider future bond purchases following the completion of the second $100 billion of purchases," the RBA noted and made it difficult for AUD to find demand.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|0.7761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7715
|Daily SMA50
|0.7717
|Daily SMA100
|0.7705
|Daily SMA200
|0.7468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7768
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7706
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7819
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: $1,800 remains as tough resistance to crack for XAU/USD
XAU/USD lost its traction following Monday's sharp upsurge. 10-year US T-bond yield turned south in early American session. Near-term outlook remains bullish but a daily close above $1,800 is required for additional gains.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Tesla shares close to breakout, sub $500 will be target if they do
Tesla shares suffer broad-based sell off on Tuesday. TSLA looks to break out of lower end of triangle formation. TSLA shares will target sub $500 if breaks lower.