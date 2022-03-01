AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7250 as Russia reignites risk-aversion

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD is looking to extend the pullback after rejection just shy of 0.7300.
  • Risk sentiment takes a big hit after Russia says it will continue operations in Ukraine until it achieves its goal.
  • Dovish RBA adds to the weight on the aussie while Chinese PMIs improve.

AUD/USD is feeling the pull of gravity once again after facing rejection just below the 0.7300 level, as the US dollar springs back to life amid a renewed wave of risk-aversion across the financial market.

Comments from a Russian official reignited the risk-off trade, with S&P 500 futures accelerating declines towards 4,378 – down 0.75% on the day.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia “will continue operations in Ukraine until it achieves its goals," per Interfax. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "Ukraine still has soviet nuclear technology,” adding that Moscow “cannot fail to respond to this danger.”

The high beta AUD retreated further in tandem with the risk sentiment, as investors scurried for safety in the US dollar. The US dollar index jumped to retest 97.00, up 0.15% on the day.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its key interest rates unchanged at 0.10% but said that the board is prepared to be patient, given uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Markets have also shrugged off the upbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMIs, as the sentiment around the Russia-Ukraine war dominates and will continue doing so ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7265
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.7261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7168
Daily SMA50 0.7183
Daily SMA100 0.7239
Daily SMA200 0.7333
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7286
Previous Daily Low 0.7158
Previous Weekly High 0.7285
Previous Weekly Low 0.7094
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7237
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7207
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7056
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7312
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7364
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7441

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

