- The minutes showed that some Federal Reserve officials wanted a 50 bps rate hike.
- Policymakers’ worries are linked to a tight labor market and commented inflation risks are tilted upwards.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Spiked towards 0.6830 before reversing its path to print a new weekly low of around 0.6801.
AUD/USD prolonged its losses during the Wednesday session and dropped nearby the day’s low of 0.6808 after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which revealed that “few participants” favored a 50 bps rate hike. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD exchanges hands at 0.6826.
Summary of the FOMC’s minutes
The FOMC revealed in its minutes that some Federal Reserve policymakers wanted a more aggressive rate hike, with minutes citing that “a few participants favored raising rates by 50 bps.” Further, all the Fed board members agreed that more rate hikes are needed to achieve the Fed’s target and that balance sheet reduction would continue according to the plan.
Fed policymakers reiterated that inflation risks remain skewed to the upside, including China’s reopening and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reiterating that the labor market remains tight. Participants said the economic outlook is weighed on the downside, and some participants saw prospects of a recession in 2023.
AUD/USD Reaction to FOMC’s minutes
The AUD/USD 1-hour chart shows a spike towards 0.6832 before the AUD/USD reversed its course, breaching south of the S1 daily pivot point at 0.6825. It should be said that volatility has increased, and after reaching a low of 0.6808, as of late, the AUD/USD is tumbling sharply, eyeing a break below the 0.6700 mark.
AUD/USD 1-Hour chart
AUD/USD Key technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6803
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|0.6854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.698
|Daily SMA50
|0.6891
|Daily SMA100
|0.6715
|Daily SMA200
|0.6805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.692
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
