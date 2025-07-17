AUD/USD dives to three-week lows near 0.6560 after weak Australian employment data

- The Aussie Dollar plunged against the USD on Thursday as Australian unemployment grew to five-year highs.
- Market concerns about the uncertain global trade outlook are adding weight to the Aussie.
- Later today, the US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims figures will provide further clues on the economic impact of tariffs.
The Australian Dollar is one of the weakest performers of the G8 currencies on Thursday, hammered by a disappointing Australian Employment report and the overall risk-averse market, which is boosting demand for safe-haven assets, such as the US Dollar.
The AUD/USD is trading 0.95% lower so far today and nearly 1.5% down on the week so far. The risk-sensitive Aussie is suffering from a mix of global trade uncertainty, a rush for safety amid growing speculation about the fate of Fed Chairman Powell, and weak Australian labour data.
Australian employment data boost hopes of another RBA cut
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released earlier on Thursday revealed that the Unemployment Rate increased to 4.3% in June, its highest level in the last five years, against market expectations of a steady 4.1% reading.
The same report showed that net employment increased by only 2K, falling well below the market consensus of a 20K increase. May’s data was revised up to a 1.1K decline from the previously estimated 2.5K drop.
These figures have boosted investors' bets for further rate cuts after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next monetary policy meeting, due on t¡August 11 and 12, and have increased negative pressure on the AUD.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, remains buoyed by the risk-averse sentiment amid the growing uncertainty about the global trade outlook, and rumours about Fed Powell’s resignation. Later today, US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims figures will provide further guidance for US Dollar crosses.
(This story was corrected on July 17 at 11:10 GMT to say that Jerome Powell is the Chair of the US Federal Reserve, and not the US Chairman, as previously reported)
Economic Indicator
Unemployment Rate s.a.
The Unemployment Rate, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force, expressed as a percentage. If the rate increases, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market and a weakness within the Australian economy. A decrease in the figure is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while an increase is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 4.3%
Consensus: 4.1%
Previous: 4.1%
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) publishes an overview of trends in the Australian labour market, with unemployment rate a closely watched indicator. It is released about 15 days after the month end and throws light on the overall economic conditions, as it is highly correlated to consumer spending and inflation. Despite the lagging nature of the indicator, it affects the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate decisions, in turn, moving the Australian dollar. Upbeat figure tends to be AUD positive.
Economic Indicator
Employment Change s.a.
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. The statistic is adjusted to remove the influence of seasonal trends. Generally speaking, a rise in Employment Change has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulates economic growth, and is bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). A low reading, on the other hand, is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2K
Consensus: 20K
Previous: -2.5K
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1600 ahead of US data
EUR/USD comes under renewed selling pressure in the European session and trades below 1.1600. The renewed USD strength ahead of weekly Initial Jobless Claims and June Retail Sales data from the US makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD declines below 1.3400 after mixed UK employment data
GBP/USD struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and trades in negative territory below 1.3400 early Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7% in the three months to May, while the Claimant Count Rate remained steady at 4.5%.
Gold price retreats further from multi-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold attracts fresh sellers and trades below $3,330 in the European session on Thursday. A generally positive risk tone and the renewed USD strength weighs on XAU/USD but persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Top Crypto Gainers: FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.